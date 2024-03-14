Global Gloves Market : Asia-Pacific is the fastest Growing Region, fueled by Rise in Concerns Regarding Hygiene

Gloves Market

The global gloves market was valued at $48.0 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $118.5 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2025.

The global gloves market is segmented on the basis of type, industry, and region.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Gloves Market by Type and Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025," the global gloves market was valued at $48.0 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $118.5 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2025.

Gloves protect and comfort hands against cold or heat, damage by friction, and abrasion &disease. It is important to wear gloves when working with hazardous chemicals and other materials because they protect hands from infection and contamination. There are three common types of gloves in healthcare such as latex, vinyl, and nitrile which is commonly used.

The global gloves market is segmented on the basis of type, industry, and region. Based on the type, the market is segmented into disposable sterile gloves, disposable examination and protective gloves, and consumer gloves. In addition, disposable sterile gloves is further divided into disposable surgical sterile gloves, disposable examination sterile gloves, and other sterile gloves. Further, disposable examination and protective gloves is further divided into disposable nitrile examination and protective gloves, disposable latex examination and protective gloves, disposable vinyl examination and protective gloves, and other disposable examination and protective gloves. Based on industry the market is segmented into medical, horeca, cleaning, beauty, food and drinks, pharmaceutical, chemical, automotive, electronics, construction, and others, Region wise, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

𝑲𝑬𝒀 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑫𝑰𝑵𝑮𝑺 𝑶𝑭 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑺𝑻𝑼𝑫𝒀

Disposable sterile gloves segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

North Americawas the second leading region in the market, accounting for largest share in 2017.

Medical segment was the leading segment in the market, accounting for market share in 2017

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region, contributing the highest share in 2017.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑩𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global gloves market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The gloves market forecast is studied from 2021 to 2025.

The gloves market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

