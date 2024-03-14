EVA Solar Films Market: Prospects for Long-Term Value & Growth

EVA Solar Films Market Size Worth $7.8 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 9.5%: AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently released a report titled "EVA Solar Films Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Normal EVA Films, Anti-PID EVA Films, Others), by Application (Thin-film Solar Cells, Crystalline Solar Cells, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global EVA solar films market generated $3.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $7.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The growth of the global EVA solar films market is fueled by increasing demand in architectural applications and the automotive sector, widespread adoption of photovoltaic systems, and rising environmental awareness worldwide. However, challenges such as high initial costs and competition from substitutes like polyolefin (PO) and polyvinyl butyral (PVB) films may hinder market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in solar EVA films and their integration with materials like graphene and perovskite are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

Quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2022 to 2032.

Insights into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis to assess the potency of buyers and suppliers.

In-depth analysis of market segmentation to identify prevailing opportunities.

Mapping of major countries in each region based on revenue contribution.

Market player positioning for benchmarking and understanding the competitive landscape.

Type: Normal EVA Films Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely by 2032:

The normal EVA films sub-segment dominated the global EVA solar films market with a share of 52.3% in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the inherent durability of normal EVA solar films, which exhibit robust resistance to environmental factors and wear. Cost-effective and offering a balance between performance and affordability, normal EVA films are strategically chosen by manufacturers to enhance production efficiency in solar panel production.

Application: Crystalline Solar Films Sub-segment to Observe Significant Growth During the Forecast Period:

The crystalline solar films sub-segment held the highest share of 53.3% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the efficiency and durability of crystalline solar cells, making them the preferred choice for harnessing solar energy. With high conversion efficiency attributed to crystalline silicon, these cells maximize electricity output from sunlight, contributing to the effectiveness and sustainability of solar energy systems.

Region: Asia-Pacific Market to be the Most Dominant by 2032:

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of 42.2% in 2022 and is projected to be the dominant market with the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The region's growth is fueled by a surge in demand for sustainable energy solutions, especially in the solar industry. EVA solar films play a crucial role in enhancing the durability and efficiency of photovoltaic panels, addressing energy requirements while managing environmental concerns effectively.

Leading Players in the EVA Solar Films Market:

Str Holdings, Inc.

Celanese Corporation

KENGO Industrial Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Co. Ltd.

Hanwha Solutions

Hangzhou First Applied

Astenik Solar

Bridgestone Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals

3M

These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market share and maintain dominance, including new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements. The report provides valuable insights into their business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves to showcase the competitive landscape.

