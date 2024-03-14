Implantable Insulin Pump Market Report Latest Trends and Future Opportunities Analysis 2024-2030

Implantable Insulin Pump Market 2024 - 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth of the global implantable insulin pump market is driven by rise in use of implantable insulin pump devices in the diabetes 1 and diabetes 2 treatment across the globe. Furthermore, increase in innovations in implantable insulin pump products, and rise in number of product approvals are the other factors that contribute toward growth of the market.

The global market for implantable insulin pumps witnessed significant growth, with its value reaching $2.67 billion in 2020. Forecasts suggest it will surge to $6.44 billion by 2030, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in prevalence of diabetes across the globe, surge in government expenditure on healthcare, and sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle drive the global implantable insulin pump market. The market across North America dominated in 2020 in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the majority of the industries across the globe, especially the healthcare industry.

Key drivers for this growth include the rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide, increased government spending on healthcare, and the prevalence of sedentary lifestyles. However, stringent regulatory measures present a challenge to market expansion, though emerging markets offer promising growth opportunities for industry players.

The Covid-19 pandemic profoundly impacted various industries, notably healthcare. Demand for implantable insulin pumps surged during the pandemic due to their critical role in managing diabetes, especially amid Covid-19 complications such as pneumonia and dehydration, which exacerbate high blood sugar levels. This scenario drove market growth significantly.

Market segmentation is based on type, disease, end user, and region. Open-loop insulin pumps dominated the market in 2020, holding approximately 88% of the share and are projected to maintain a high CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report also examines the closed-loop insulin pump segment.

In terms of end users, hospitals held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the home care segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2020, accounting for about two-fifths of the revenue. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

