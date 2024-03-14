Machine Condition Monitoring System Market To Hit $5.4 billion By 2032 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Machine Condition Monitoring System Market

North America registered the highest market share in 2022 and Asia-Pacific is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Growing awareness about the advantages of implementing machine condition monitoring systems in manufacturing industries is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the machine condition monitoring system market size was valued at $2.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $5.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2032. Machine Condition Monitoring Systems (MCMS) utilize sensors and data analysis to assess machinery condition in real-time. By detecting glitches and irregularities, MCMS enable predictive maintenance, minimizing downtime and preventing equipment failures. These systems enhance operational efficiency and reliability across industries by providing early fault detection and actionable insights.

Rising adoption of Industry 4.0, increasing need for minimizing human involvement in predictive maintenance, and rising knowledge about the advantages of installing machine condition monitoring systems are projected to drive the machine condition monitoring system market growth during the forecast period. Industry 4.0 depends on automation and computer learning, including real-time information processing, to upgrade industrial plant operations. This has led to an increase in computerized manufacturing technologies to improve operational efficiencies, including digital analytics, automation, and commercial IoT. Furthermore, applying predictive management in Industry 4.0 offers significant opportunities for a wide range of companies. Analyzing equipment data to identify & plan maintenance and reduce outages is part of the machine condition management process. This advancement allows for the examination of equipment operation and the prediction of failure possibilities. All these factors are predicted to drive the machine condition monitoring market growth during the forecast period.

However, the widespread adoption of machine condition monitoring systems faces challenges. Initial implementation costs, including sensor installation and software integration, can be substantial. In addition, integrating machine condition monitoring systems into existing processes requires training and change management. The complex nature of data interpretation and the need for skilled analysts pose further hurdles. Furthermore, small businesses with limited resources may find these constraints to be significant barriers that hinder their capacity to fully leverage the potential of machine condition monitoring systems (MCMS) technology.

Expansion of the digitalization across the globe due to increasing population and rising demand has affected the growth of the market. There is a significant growth seen in the development of oil & gas, manufacturing, food & beverages, automotive, medical, aerospace & defense, and marine industries which has boosted the growth of the market. Machine monitoring is done in each hardware and software components to avoid the upcoming future problems in the machine. There are a number of developed technologies in this digitalized world. Rising usage of cloud computing and Internet of Things is also projected to create growth opportunities in the market. In addition, Industry 4.0 supports connected devices, creating the way for improved interaction, real-time optimization, and new manufacturing processes. Factors such as increased production efficiency and productivity, real-time asset implementation, and decreased downtime are projected to accelerate Industry 4.0 adoption, generating multiple opportunities for Machine Condition Monitoring market players.

The machine condition monitoring systems market share is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, monitoring technique, end user, and region. By component, the market is divided into hardware and software. By deployment mode, the market is classified into on-premises and cloud. By monitoring technique, the market is classified into vibration monitoring, thermography, corrosion monitoring, oil analysis, ultrasound emission, and motor current analysis. By end user, the market is classified into automotive, oil & gas, power generation, chemicals, metals & mining, aerospace & defense, food & beverages, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The hardware sub-segment of the global machine condition monitoring system industry accounted for the highest share of 52.9% in 2022 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly because of the growth in the use of hardware components such as vibration analyzers, ultrasonic detectors, infrared sensors, accelerometers, and others.

The on-premises sub-segment accounted for the highest share of 57.3% in 2022 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The significant growth of the sub-segment is mainly because of the increase in the use of on-premises machine condition monitoring systems across many industrial sectors to guarantee that equipment performs properly, monitor condition, and promptly alert teams about long-running or inefficient machinery.

The vibration monitoring sub-segment accounted for the highest share of 24.2% in the machine condition monitoring system in 2022 and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly due to increased use of vibration monitoring systems as they allow users to identify and document typical vibration readings and operational conditions. This gives real-time data that can be utilized to assess the condition of the equipment and identify operational issues.

The key players profiled in the machine condition monitoring system market analysis report include Amphenol, Inc., Meggitt PLC, Parker Hannifin Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., SKF AB, and General Electric.

Key Findings of the Study

• Based on component, the hardware sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the software sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

• Based on deployment type, the on-premises sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the cloud sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

• Based on monitoring technique, the vibration monitoring sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the tomography sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

• Based on end user, the power generation sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the automotive sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years

