Veterinary Medicine Market Report With Forecast To 2027 As Revealed In New Report

Veterinary Medicine Market Size 2024

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for veterinary medicine is on the rise, owing to surge in adoption of veterinary medicine across the globe. Furthermore, surge in animal medical expenditure worldwide is another major factor that fuels the market growth.

The veterinary medicine market, valued at $22,973 million in 2019, is projected to reach $29,698 million by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2020-2027.

The veterinary medicine market encompasses pharmaceuticals, vaccines, diagnostics, and other healthcare products for animals, aimed at promoting animal health, preventing and treating diseases, and improving overall well-being. Factors such as the rise in companion animal ownership, increased livestock population globally, and higher animal healthcare expenditure are driving market growth. However, challenges such as stringent regulatory approvals and inadequate veterinary infrastructure in underdeveloped nations hinder growth. Nevertheless, increasing awareness of animal healthcare presents opportunities for the industry.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, veterinary medicine production remained largely unaffected as most regions classified it as an essential service. In India, the dairy industry promoted the use of "Pashu Ayurveda" or ethno-veterinary medicine to control animal diseases and prevent zoonotic transmission. Supply chain disruptions led to raw material shortages, although some governments eased restrictions to maintain economic stability.

In terms of market segmentation, drugs accounted for more than half of the global veterinary medicine market revenue in 2019, with vaccines projected to have the fastest CAGR due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases among animals.

Parenteral administration was the dominant route of administration in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead through 2027, with the fastest CAGR attributed to its greater efficacy and bioavailability.

North America held the largest market share in 2019, driven by factors such as easy availability of veterinary medicines and increased awareness of immunization. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR by 2027, fueled by rising awareness of veterinary medicine use for managing animal health.

𝐕𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Zoetis, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. (Intervet International B.V.)

Elanco Animal Health

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Ceva Santé Animale

Virbac., Vetoquinol S.A.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

ADM Animal Nutrition

Evonik Industries AG.

