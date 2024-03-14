Rising Diabetes Rates Propel Growth of the Diabetes Care Devices Market, Predicted to Reach USD 38.3 Billion by 2030

Diabetes Care Devices Market Growth 2025

The market is primarily driven by factors such as an increase in technological advancements and rise in the incidences of obesity.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Diabetes Care Devices Market By Product (Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices, Insulin Delivery Devices): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global diabetes care devices industry was estimated at $20.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $38.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Diabetes Care Devices Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Diabetes Care Devices Market and its growth potential in the future.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2842

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:-

• ACON Laboratories, Inc.

• Ascension Diabetes Care Holdings AG

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Medline Industries

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• Terumo Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson

• Nipro corporation

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:-

By product, the insulin delivery devices segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global diabetes care devices market. This is attributed to surge in the prevalence of diabetes across the globe. However, the blood glucose monitoring devices segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in adoption of diabetes care devices among the geriatric population.

By region, North America dominated in 2020, garnering around two-fifths of the global diabetes care devices market. Increase in the aging population and upsurge in product launches across North America fuels the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast period, due to rise in healthcare expenditure and increase in adoption of novel diabetes care devices in the province.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2842

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the diabetes care devices market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing diabetes care devices market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the diabetes care devices market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global diabetes care devices market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

