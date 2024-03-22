Data Center Cooling Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Data Center Cooling Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Data Center Cooling Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the data center cooling market size is predicted to reach $31.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%.

The growth in the data center cooling market is due to green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest data center cooling market share. Major players in the data center cooling market include Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Fujitsu Limited, ABB Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Data Center Cooling Market Segments

• By Data Centre Type: Large Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, Mid-sized Data Centers

• By Cooling Technology: Rack/Row-Based, Room-Based

• By Component: Solution, Service

• By Industry: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Research And Academic, Government And Defense, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other Industries

• By Geography: The global data center cooling market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The data center cooling refers to a method of separating hot and cold air in data centers. In a data center, too much hot air can cause equipment to overheat and malfunction. A facility that can do this consistently, affordably, and with consistent monitoring is on the right track to improved cooling efficiency. Data center cooling efficiency is to reduce the amount of air that needs to be cooled by using directed cooling. Directed data center cooling necessitates that each rack or cabinet in the facility is confined within its system.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Data Center Cooling Market Characteristics

3. Data Center Cooling Market Trends And Strategies

4. Data Center Cooling Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Data Center Cooling Market Size And Growth

……

27. Data Center Cooling Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Data Center Cooling Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

