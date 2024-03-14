PHILIPPINES, March 14 - Press Release

March 14, 2024 In support of the confirmation of appointment of Ralph Recto as Finance Secretary, Bong Go reminds exec to ensure that poor Filipinos benefit from efforts towards economic recovery Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his strong approval and support for the appointment of fellow Batangueño and former senator Ralph Recto, as the new Secretary of the Department of Finance (DOF) after all members of the Commission on Appointments (CA) unanimously agreed on Wednesday, March 13, to confirm the ad interim appointment of the latter. In a manifestation during the plenary session on the same day, Go expressed his utmost confidence in Secretary Recto's capabilities. As a former senator of the Philippines, according to Go, Recto's extensive legislative experience and knowledge of economic matters are invaluable assets that will undoubtedly contribute to his success in leading the DOF. "I faithfully place my full trust and confidence in Secretary Recto, as he is highly qualified to perform the duties and responsibilities that accompany his post. With his impressive track record, extensive experience, and mastery in economics, he has earned the title of 'resident economist' both in Congress and the Senate," Go stressed. Senator Go also emphasized the importance of Recto's role in navigating the country through its economic challenges and towards a period of robust growth and stability. "I do not doubt that he will definitely bring meaningful and genuine reforms which will surely benefit the department. Before joining the Cabinet, he has been a respected member of the Senate as Senate President Pro Tempore and of the Congress as Deputy House Speaker, making his mark as a seasoned and distinguished legislator. Guro nga po ang tawag sa kanya. Sec. Recto, talagang nirerespeto po ito," he said. He then highlighted Recto's remarkable expertise in economics, signaling his belief that Recto is uniquely positioned to spearhead the nation's economic recovery efforts. "Because of his proficiency and wise decision-making in economics, he was appointed to the executive department as NEDA Secretary. As the NEDA Chief, he played an instrumental role in developing and overseeing the government's Economic Resiliency Plan (ERP)," shared Go. "As the incoming finance chief, I'm fully confident that Sec. Recto will push for genuine and valuable reforms in the department, particularly in prioritizing the needs of our people and implementing financial reforms aimed to address the present challenges of the modern times," he continued. "Given the complexities inherent in the country's finance sector, without a doubt, Secretary Recto is the right man to lead this important department," the senator added. Senator Go underscored his support to Secretary Recto in his endeavors, particularly those that focus on uplifting the lives of the poor and in ensuring that no Filipino is left behind towards economic recovery. "Secretary Ralph, on a personal note, I remember you telling me during your valedictory speech in the Senate plenary 2022 as an outgoing senator you said: To Bong, your moonlighting days as a presidential aide are over. Relish your freedom. But never give up your bisyo na mag-serbisyo. Alam ko, Sec. Recto, alam ko may bisyo ka din," Go mentioned, referring to their common 'vice' of serving the people. "This time, I wish to impart similar advice to you: To my dear friend, Kababayan, and one of our idols, Sec. Ralph, your days in Congress and the Senate are temporarily over. Relish this new opportunity to serve the country. But we will never stop fighting for the welfare of the Filipino people. Patuloy mong ipaglaban ang pamilyang Pilipino! Please lang po, please. Make sure po na magamit po ang pera ng taumbayan para po sa mga mahihirap," he concluded.