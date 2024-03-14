PHILIPPINES, March 14 - Press Release

March 14, 2024 Bong Go applauds the launch of Super Health Center in Dolores, Eastern Samar to bring primary healthcare closer to grassroots Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has commended the local government of Dolores, Eastern Samar, led by Congresswoman Maria Fe Abunda, Governor Ben Evardone, Vice Governor Maricar Sison, Mayor Rodrigo "Onoy" Rivero, and Vice Mayor Shonny Niño Carpeso, among others, for the inauguration of a Super Health Center in Barangay 15 on Tuesday, March 12. Mayor Rivero and Vice Mayor Carpeso were personally present during the event. According to Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, this event marks a notable progression in the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality across the nation, particularly in underserved regions. Super Health Centers, an advocacy of Go to improve health services in the grassroots, are designed to be more comprehensive than standard rural health units. By bridging the gap in healthcare services, these centers aim to ensure that communities receive primary medical care. Services offered in Super Health Centers include database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. "The launch of the Super Health Center in Dolores, Eastern Samar, is a milestone in the government's efforts to strengthen the healthcare system at the grassroots level," Go expressed. He underscored the importance of Super Health Centers in early disease detection and alleviating overcrowded hospitals, thus contributing to more timely and effective healthcare services for its constituents. "Ilapit po natin ang serbisyong nararapat para sa kanila. Huwag po natin silang pahirapan. Marami po sa mga komunidad natin sa iba't ibang sulok ng Pilipinas ang walang sariling health center. Kaya importante na mailapit natin ang serbisyong medikal mula sa gobyerno patungo sa mga taong nangangailangan nito," he stressed. During the event, Go's Malasakit Team provided shirts, grocery packs, and volleyball and basketball to some residents. Go also urged individuals with medical needs to avail themselves of the medical assistance offered by the Malasakit Center at the Eastern Samar Provincial Hospital in Borongan City. The Malasakit Center aims to support impoverished Filipinos by consolidating all government agencies under one roof, facilitating more accessible access to various medical assistance programs. The Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, principally sponsored and authored by Go, has successfully assisted more than ten million Filipinos with 161 operational centers nationwide. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, with the support of the local government of Eastern Samar, has supported the construction of the access road from the National Highway to Bolusao National High School in Lawaan, rehabilitation of local roads in Balangkayan, Giporlos, Jipapad, Lawaan, Maslog, Quinapondan, San Julian, Sulat, and Taft; construction of the Borongan Community Hospital; construction of a slope protection structure in Borongan City and Lawaan; construction of multipurpose buildings in Jipapad, Maydolong, and Oras; construction of a slaughterhouse in Maydolong; improvement of the drainage systems in Can-Avid; and acquisition of ambulance units for the local governments of Maslog and Quinapondan.