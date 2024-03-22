Caprolactam Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Caprolactam Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $21.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Caprolactam Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the caprolactam market size is predicted to reach $21.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

The growth in the caprolactam market is due to the growth of the automotive industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest caprolactam market share. Major players in the caprolactam market include China Petrochemical Corporation, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Rhodia S.A.

Caprolactam Market Segments

1. By Raw Material: Phenol, Cyclohexane, Hydroxylamine Sulfate, Other Raw Materials

2. By Application: Nylon 6 Filaments, Textile Yarn, Nylon 6 Fibers, Engineering Plastics, Printer Inks, Other Applications

3. By End-User: Textile Industry, Automobile Industry, Electrical And Electronics Industry, Other End-Users

4. By Geography: The global caprolactam market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7689&type=smp

Caprolactam is a mildly unpleasant-smelling, clear to milky white organic compound. Caprolactam is a crystalline cyclic amide derivative of caproic acid with a melting point of 70 °C that possesses various properties such as tensile strength, superior elasticity, chemical and oil resistance, and low moisture absorbency. Caprolactam is used for nylon 6 production.

Read More On The Caprolactam Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/caprolactam-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Caprolactam Market Characteristics

3. Caprolactam Market Trends And Strategies

4. Caprolactam Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Caprolactam Market Size And Growth

……

27. Caprolactam Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Caprolactam Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

