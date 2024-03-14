Kandima Maldives to Host the Renowned Mentalist Moein Al Bastaki’s “Arabian Night” Show for Eid 2024

KANDIMA, MALDIVES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an endeavour to bring world-class entertainment and experiences to its guests, Kandima Maldives, a lifestyle beach resort in the Maldives, has announced its collaboration with the renowned Arab mentalist and illusionist Moein Al Bastaki for an enchanting Arabian Night show during Eid 2024. Set against the backdrop of pristine beaches and azure waters, this exclusive event promises to mesmerize guests and families from April 7th to 9th, 2024.

Moein Al Bastaki, acclaimed for his exceptional talent in mentalism and illusion, often referred to as the Real Aladdin, will showcase his artistry at Kandima, offering an unforgettable experience for guests and families seeking entertainment and magic during the festive season of Eid. His new show will include mesmerizing tricks such as levitation, mind reading and closeup magic tricks, and more, promising to leave the audience spellbound with his extraordinary illusions.

Speaking about his new show, Moein Al Bastaki said, "As an illusionist, I am thrilled to announce my new show, ‘Arabian Night,’ in collaboration with Kandima Maldives for the upcoming Eid celebrations. Together, we aim to elevate the holiday experience for guests through the art of illusion and spectacle. Join me at this game-changing lifestyle destination island as we embark on a journey of magic and wonder, creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

In celebration of this partnership, Kandima is offering an exclusive 55% discount on all room types during Eid festivities 2024. This special promotion includes a host of complimentary perks, such as a 20-minute Photo Shoot, kids' club activities, daily snorkelling trips to the house reef, and discounts on spa treatments and water sports. Families will also appreciate the complimentary stay for two children under 6 years of age.

Commenting on the collaboration, Althaf Mohamed Ali, Chief Operating Officer of Pulse Hotels & Resorts said,” We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Moein Al Bastaki to Kandima Maldives for his much-anticipated Arabian Night show during Eid 2024. Moein’s extraordinary talents in the realms of mentalism and illusion are legendary, and we are confident that his presence will add an unparalleled level of excitement and enchantment to our Eid celebrations. We are excited to forge unforgettable memories for our guests.”

He further remarked, “We believe that this partnership with Moein Al Bastaki is just the first of many incredible collaborations. We look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to join us in celebrating Eid in style.”

Guests can book their stay between now and April 5th to immerse themselves in the magic of Moein Al Bastaki’s enchanting performance and take advantage of the exclusive Eid offer. For more information, visit the Kandima Maldives website.