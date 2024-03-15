Water And Sewage Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Water And Sewage Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The water and sewage market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $962.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Water And Sewage Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the water and sewage market size is predicted to reach $962.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

The growth in the water and sewage market is due to the large amount of wastewater, which is untreated. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest water and sewage market share. Major players in the water and sewage market include Veolia Environment SA, Suez Environnement SA, Engie, Huaneng Power International, Inc., Companhia de SaneamentoBasico-Sabesp.

Water And Sewage Market Segments

•By Type: Water Supply and Irrigation Systems, Sewage Treatment Facilities, Steam and Air-Conditioning Supply

•By Operator: Public, Private

•By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Agriculture

•By Geography: The global water and sewage market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Water and sewage refer to waste matter such as feces or dirty water from homes and factories, which flow away through sewers. Wastewater is the polluted form of water generated from rainwater runoff and human activities. Sewage goes through several stages in the treatment process ensuring that all harmful bacteria, pollutants, and contaminants are eliminated.

