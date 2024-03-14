Acupuncture Needles Market Innovations Investigated by Deep Research Report with Forecast to 2026

Acupuncture Needles Market Size 2024sf

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the global acupuncture needles market is due to the surge in adoption of acupuncture procedure, primarily for pain management treatment across the globe.

According to a recent report, the global acupuncture needles industry achieved a revenue of $95.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $177.8 million by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Key Growth Drivers:

The growth of the global acupuncture needles market is primarily fueled by the increasing adoption of acupuncture for pain management, rising prevalence of gynecological disorders, and the escalating health concerns among the aging population. However, challenges such as infections caused by reusable needles and the availability of alternative treatments hinder market growth. Nonetheless, the industry presents new opportunities with the significant adoption of acupuncture due to its minimal side effects compared to medications and its potential to reduce dependency on drugs.

Continued Dominance of Disposable Needles:

The disposable needles segment accounted for approximately 98% of the total revenue share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026, driven by increased awareness of infection risks and safety concerns. The report also delves into the non-disposable needles segment.

Hospitals Segment Leading the Market:

In terms of end-users, the hospitals segment held the largest market share, representing over two-thirds of the total market share in 2018 and is forecasted to retain its dominant position. This preference for hospitals is attributed to the demand for proper treatment. However, the acupuncture clinics segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026, mainly due to shorter waiting times for treatment at clinics.

Fastest Growth in North America:

Geographically, North America is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026. This growth is driven by increasing awareness of acupuncture treatments and the opioid crisis. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific, which contributed to more than half of the global acupuncture needles market in 2018, is projected to maintain its lead status by 2026, primarily due to the traditional use of acupuncture for pain management in the region.

Key Findings of the Acupuncture Needles Market :

By type, the disposable needle segment accounted for the highest market share of 98% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 48% in 2018.

By material, stainless steel segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global acupuncture needles market include Seirin Corporation, Empecs Medical Co. Ltd., Suzhou Tianxie Acupuncture Instruments Co., Ltd., AcuMedic Ltd., Qingdao Great Fortune Co., Ltd., AcuSupply Inc., 3B Scientific GmbH, Lhasa OMS, Inc., Asia Med GMbH, and Cogmedix, Inc.