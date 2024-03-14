Home Built By Award-Winning Ted Mason Signature Homes In Coveted La Mirada Community Featured On KIVI Channel 6

5901 N Beaham Ave, Meridian - Front of House 5901 N Beaham Ave, Meridian - Entrance 5901 N Beaham Ave, Meridian - Great Room

Preview of Homes TV on KIVI Channel 6 will feature a new NE Meridian home for sale in the La Mirada Subdivision listed by Meridian listing agent Kevin Harper.

Only two Ted Mason Signature Homes sold in 2023 in La Mirada, so this is a rare opportunity for those who have been waiting to join the relaxed lifestyle here.” — Kevin Harper

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Preview of Homes TV, a television show on KIVI Channel 6 in Boise, will feature a new listing in the coveted Northeast Meridian community of La Mirada built by Parade of Homes award-winning builder Ted Mason Signature Homes.

Meridian listing agent Kevin Harper says the house goes on the market Thursday, March 14, with open houses Friday through Sunday. The television segment will air on March 17, 2024 at 9:30 AM, and will include a video tour of the 1805 square foot home. He says the home includes two bedrooms with an option to turn an office into a third.

“Ted Mason is one of the best homebuilders in the Treasure Valley, and is known for his high level of craftsmanship,” Harper says. “It’s not often that Ted Mason’s homes go on the market in La Mirada, and when they do, they sell fast. Only two sold in 2023 in La Mirada, so this is a rare opportunity for those who have been waiting to join the relaxed lifestyle here.”

The house is located at 5901 N. Beaham Ave. in Meridian, just south of Chinden and Meridian, and has a list price of $584,000, according to Harper.

Homeowner Jim Scott, who affectionately calls the home the “casita,” says the neighborhood has attracted a lot of retirees who enjoy the serenity and walkability of La Mirada.

“You often see residents out for a stroll in La Mirada,” he said, “and I think they enjoy being centrally located near shopping, restaurants, and the Meridian Public Library.”

Fellow La Mirada resident Stephanie Jackson agrees, and says the neighborhood’s community center is a big draw. “The clubhouse is beautifully designed and includes a fitness center, indoor and outdoor community gathering areas, a big kitchen, a pool, and more.” She says there’s a strong sense of community in the neighborhood, with activities posted on the door of the recreation center weekly.

Harper, who lives within walking distance and talks to hundreds of neighbors per year, says La Mirada ranks consistently as a neighborhood people want to live in, or want their family members to live in.

“It doesn’t hurt that the HOA takes care of lawn maintenance and much of the landscaping for residents,” he said. “That and the high quality of the builders means that homes in La Mirada have had higher property values on a square foot basis than many other neighborhoods in Meridian.”

3D WALKTHROUGH

Harper says the home has a 3D tour available online that is great for buyers considering the home who are not local. “It’s like Google Street View but on the inside,” he said. “You can pan and zoom to see the vaulted ceilings of the great room, or the beautiful natural lighting of the office.” He says the public can also view photos of the home and community center.

SHOWINGS AVAILABLE

Harper says that showings by agents can be arranged any time using the lockbox, as the house is vacant. “For buyers without an agent yet, I can typically be there on short notice to show you the home,” he said. “I look forward to introducing you to this gem!”

ABOUT KEVIN HARPER REAL ESTATE

Kevin is a Realtor and Meridian listing agent with over 18 years of online and real estate marketing experience. A former architect and marketing director, he hung up his AutoCAD in 2005 to help connect home buyers, sellers, and real estate agents nationwide. He has renovated four houses, and is an avid DIYer when it comes to home improvement. This, along with his commercial and residential expertise, is helpful to clients in getting the best price possible.

Kevin Harper Real Estate

Delta Land, LLC

208-249-8893

kevinmharper@gmail.com

List your home: www.MeridianListingAgent.com

Search homes: www.1776re.com

Connect with Kevin: https://bit.ly/m/kevinharper

Preview of Homes TV