Dried Fruits Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Dried Fruits Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the dried fruits market size is predicted to reach $13.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.
The growth in the dried fruits market is due to the growing population of healthier consumers. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest dried fruits market share. Major players in the dried fruits market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Dole Food Company Inc., Angas Park Fruits Pty. Ltd., Chiquita Brands International Inc.
Dried Fruits Market Segments
• By Type: Apricots, Dates, Raisins, Figs, Berries, Other Types
• By Category: Conventional, Organic
• By Application: Confectioneries, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Snacks And Bars, Desserts, Cereals, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global dried fruits market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Dried fruits are defined as fruits that have been preserved by dehydrating or drying to concentrate the flavor or sweetness and to extend the shelf life. In dried fruits, the bulk of their original water content is removed, either naturally, by sun drying, or artificially, by using specialized dryers or dehydrators.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Dried Fruits Market Characteristics
3. Dried Fruits Market Trends And Strategies
4. Dried Fruits Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Dried Fruits Market Size And Growth
……
27. Dried Fruits Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Dried Fruits Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
