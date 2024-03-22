Global Charcoal Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Charcoal Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The charcoal market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $5.38 billion in 2023 to $5.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.” — The Business Research Company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Charcoal Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the charcoal market size is predicted to reach $7.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.

The growth in the charcoal market is due to the growing popularity of barbecued food. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest charcoal market share. Major players in the charcoal market include China National Chemical Corporation Ltd., Bricapar SA, Cooks International LLC, Royal Oak Enterprises LLC, Duraflame Inc.

Charcoal Market Segments

• By Product: Lump Charcoal, Charcoal Briquettes, Japanese Charcoal, Sugar Charcoal

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• By Application: Outdoor Activities, Restaurant Business, Metallurgical Fuel, Industrial Fuel, Filtration

• By Geography: The global charcoal market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Charcoal is the impure form of graphitic carbon, obtained as a residue when carbonaceous material is partially burned, or heated with limited access to air. Charcoal is available in different forms that include coke, carbon black, and soot. Charcoal is used for cooking, metallurgy, and industrial fuel.

