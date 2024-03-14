A Market Report on Automation as a Service Trends and Forecasts 2026 | Growing at a CAGR of 25.3%

Automation as a Service Market

Reduction in workforce cost, ease of doing business, and adoption of services technologies drive the growth of the global automation as a service market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automation as a Service Market by Component, Business Function, Enterprise Size, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the automation as a service market size was valued at $2.08 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $12.36 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Automation as a service encompasses a range of offerings such as consultation, installation, upkeep, and assistance linked with the automation of business and industrial processes. This advancement is realized through the integration of disruptive technologies and the adoption of various robotic or autonomous systems designed to operate with minimal or no human intervention.

The introduction of robotic technologies into operational frameworks stands out as a significant driver anticipated to propel market expansion in the foreseeable future. The surge in automation as a service sector is underpinned by robotic technologies capable of seamless integration into diverse systems, enhancing the efficiency of existing processes. Furthermore, the growing demand for autonomous systems capable of managing vast volumes of data in today's digital age is also fueling market growth. These systems exhibit swift responsiveness to data extraction and reporting requests, catering to the high-speed content requirements of consumers.

Favorable government initiatives particularly in developing regions to adopt cloud technology to modernize applications is further expected to boost the growth of the global automation as a service market. In addition, the momentous growth of cloud migration activities is among some of the major factors expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, concerns associated with data security and privacy coupled with an increase in the number of cyber-attacks on digital data restrain the market growth. Furthermore, the rise in the adoption of robotics in manufacturing facilities to ease operational and workforce costs is a very opportunistic factor for the global market.

By component, the solution segment dominated the overall automation as a service market in 2018, and is further expected to endure traction for automation as a service among organizations during the forecast period. Moreover, the services segment witnessed significant growth in the market, in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the automation services suite that includes consulting, installation, maintenance, and support services.

The service automation concept is gaining traction over solutional packages due to its ability to integrate into almost all domains and functionality tools to have an amalgamated interface for all workflows. In addition, AaaS services include the automation of tasks, events, processes, and business functions, which helps businesses achieve multi-dimensional visibility and helps them streamline service processes.

Based on business function, the market is categorized into information technology, sales and marketing, operations, finance, human resources, and others. On the other hand, based on enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

Based on industry vertical, the market is bifurcated into BFSI, telecom & IT, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government & defense, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, and others. The BFSI segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the market. However, the healthcare segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 29.0% during the study period.

The banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) sector is a pioneer in adopting advanced computer & networking systems to reduce enormous, space-concentrated databases and repositories, which leads to the competition for the adoption of cloud technology. This has attributed the BFSI sector to dominate the automation as a service market in 2018 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Some of the major players profiled in the automation as a service market analysis include Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Kofax Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NICE Robotic Automation, Pegasystems Inc., and UiPath. Major players operating in this market have witnessed high growth in demand for automation as a service, especially due to industry 4.0 evolution. This study includes market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

