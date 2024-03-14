Bình Định Province to build 840-hectare industrial park

VIETNAM, March 14 -

BÌNH ĐỊNH — The People's Committee of Bình Định Province has officially approved a project to build Phù Mỹ Industrial Park (IP) in Phù Mỹ District.

Accordingly, the province will build an IP of more than 840 hectares in Mỹ An and Mỹ Thọ communes.

This is a concentrated, multi-industry IP with various types of industries following the socio-economic development orientation of the province and Phù Mỹ District. The province will prioritise clean, environmentally friendly industries.

It is expected that after being put into use, the IP will attract 45,000 workers from the locality and neighbouring provinces.

Bình Định Province currently has one Nhơn Hội economic zone and 10 industrial zones including Phú Tài, Long Mỹ, Nhơn Hòa, Bình Nghi, Hòa Hội, Cát Trinh, Becamex, Nhơn Hội A, Nhơn Hội B, Nhơn Hội C and many industrial clusters and processing zones in all of localities.

According to the planning of Bình Định Province approved by the Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, by 2030, the province will have 15 industrial parks with a total area of about 6,714 hectares and 68 industrial clusters with a total area of about 3,470 hectares. — VNS