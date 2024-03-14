Japanese investors show strong interest in Vietnamese stock market at investment conference

VIETNAM, March 14 - HÀ NỘI — Japanese investors have expressed interest in investment opportunities in the Vietnamese stock market during an investment promotion conference held on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.

The conference, chaired by Minister of Finance Hồ Đức Phớc, brought together representatives from the Vietnamese government and various Japanese organisations. Over 200 delegates from leading companies in both countries attended the event.

Minister Hồ Đức Phớc highlighted that this year marks the beginning of the "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World" between Việt Nam and Japan, signalling their strong economic ties.

He expressed hope that the conference would foster increased cooperation and deepen the economic partnership between the two nations. The Vietnamese government aims to create an open investment environment and support Japanese companies investing in Vietnam, while the Japanese government and relevant agencies will continue to strengthen their relationship with Vietnam.

At the conference, the Minister of Finance presented an overview of the Vietnamese stock market to Japanese investors.

"Việt Nam's stock market has been attracting both domestic and foreign investors and plays a crucial role as a capital channel for the economy. The government's goal is to upgrade the stock market from a frontier market to an emerging market, as outlined in the restructuring plan for the securities and insurance markets," he said.

Minister of Finance Hồ Đức Phớc affirmed that resolute measures will be taken to develop the market, including improving the legal framework, implementing digital transformation, addressing enterprises’ difficulties, ensuring market supervision, and enhancing international cooperation.

Representatives from Daiwa Securities Company in Việt Nam, which has been involved in the Vietnamese stock market for 16 years, also shared their investment experience.

Takafumi Oue, Head of the Representative Office of Daiwa Securities Company in Việt Nam, shared that since 2008, Daiwa Securities has formed an alliance with SSI Securities Corporation and participated in various successful buying and merging activities in the Vietnamese stock market.

Daiwa representatives highly regard the Vietnamese stock market, which has been welcomed by Japanese investors, and they affirmed that Daiwa will expand its operations in Việt Nam in the future, creating opportunities for Japanese businesses to invest in Việt Nam. — VNS