Dominance and Growth: U.S. CNC Market Analysis by Machining Tool Type and Industry Verticals

U.S. CNC Machines Market Size

Increase in mass production plants and rise in need for precision & time effectiveness drive the growth of the computer numeric control market in the U.S.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, U.S. CNC Machines Market by Machine Tool Type and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,"

The U.S. CNC machines market size was valued at $2,314.11 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $4,009.59 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in the demand for more accurate operation of manufacturing machine for high precision and implementation of advance technologies such as robotics, industrial automation, and computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering in automotive and healthcare industries drive the demand U.S. CNC machines industry during the forecast period.

In terms of machining tool types, the lathes segment held the largest share of the U.S. CNC market in 2015, and this trend is expected to continue in the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to the sustained adoption of lathe machine tools, which are utilized for various operations such as turning, drilling, and tapering, thereby boosting the CNC market in the U.S.

However, the milling tool segment is forecasted to experience the highest growth in the coming years. This is due to its ability to perform both vertical and horizontal operations on workpieces or components. Milling machines are used for tasks such as boring, vertical drilling, metal cutting, and slotting. The widespread use of milling tools in automated and robot-controlled operations during manufacturing processes is expected to drive demand in the future.

Regarding industry verticals, the industrial machinery segment was the dominant force in the overall U.S. computer numeric control market in 2015, and this trend is anticipated to persist in the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the increasing use of automatic industrial machinery in manufacturing processes. Furthermore, industries are transitioning towards computer-aided manufacturing processes, a significant factor expected to boost the CNC market's growth in the U.S.

On the other hand, the automotive segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest growth in the coming years. This growth is driven by the increased adoption of CNC machines among major automobile manufacturers and their suppliers, owing to their ability to perform intricate operations. These advantages are poised to create lucrative opportunities for the computer numeric control market throughout the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a positive impact on U.S. CNC machines market growth as CNC technologies are helping enterprises to address the extensive capacity demand of touchless machining operations. By U.S. CNC machines market analysis industries are investing more time and money in digital technology to perform precise manufacturing operations such as metal cutting on CNC lathe, metal slotting on CNC Milling, and surface finishing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of new technology and increased industrial reliance on computer numeric control for more precise and accurate operations. However, due to lockdowns in various states of the U.S. manufacturing industries are closed and this effects negatively on the computer numeric control market in the U.S. Furthermore, during COVID-19 the demand for the production of healthcare equipment such as ventilators and other intensive care equipment increased, which boosts the use of computer numeric control machinery in the manufacturing industry for rapid manufacturing.

Key players profiled in the U.S. CNC machines market include Bosch Rexroth AG, Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation (DMTG), Fagor Automation, FANUC Corporation, GSK CNC equipment co. Ltd, HAAS Automation, Inc., Heidenhain Corporation, Hurco Companies, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Okuma Corporation, Sandvik AB, and Soft Servo Systems Inc.

The report includes a study of the computer numerical control market focusing on various growth prospects and restraints in the market based on regional analysis. The study highlights Porter’s five forces analysis for the market which comprises the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market. Furthermore, the study depicts the value chain analysis for the computer numerical control market.

