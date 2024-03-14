Cast Films Market Projected to Reach USD 89.3 billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 4.4%- Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Polypropylene, the fundamental material required to manufacture cast films, is husky and popular. Further, excellent properties of the material, like high impact strength, high sustainability, and printability, add significant value to the material. Due to its increased demand, the market under consideration is fueled with a positive force.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global cast films market is expected to advance with a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2026. This advancement shall elevate the market to US $ 89.3 billion by 2026. It needs to be noted that the market valuation by 2022 was about US $ 75.1 billion. This market group is influenced by various market forces governing the popularity of the subject market.

The foremost ingredient for manufacturing cast films is polypropylene. It possesses excellent transparency, cost-effectiveness, high impact strength, high barrier properties, and heat sustainability. Due to these properties, the material's popularity has been rising, which results in increased manufacturing of the material. This helps the subject market to grow. As a result, polypropylene is a critical driving force for the market under consideration.

Pharmaceutical companies have been preparing transparent packing. This not only enhances the carrying ability but also enables brand visibility. This increases the demand for cast films, thereby propelling the market. This is another crucial market force that helps the subject market to grow.

Like the pharmaceutical industry, the food and packaging industry prefers cast films over rigid packaging materials. This helps the market under consideration to grow significantly.

Despite various other forces helping the market to grow, the outbreak of COVID-19 has proven to be one of the negative impacts on the market that caused the global cast film market to collapse drastically.

Key Findings from the Market Report



As mentioned before, polyethylene is one of the key market segments in the global cast films market. Due to its negligible weight, it is demanded more by consumers.

Based on thickness, the subject market can be segmented. The film thicknesses up to 30 microns can absorb moisture and be used in farming.

Based on the packaging format segment, bags are used widely, fueling the subject market growth.

The food and beverage industry is the market segment that has been using polythene bags extensively.

Regional Profile



Portable food is preferred more in North America. This increases the popularity of carry bags. Also, the carrying capacity of carry bags is considered, propelling the market. Hence, it is considered to be one of the largest contributors to the market.

Europe has a growing medical infrastructure, increasing the popularity of see-through materials. Due to this, it is also one of the crucial contributors to the subject market.

Apart from this, Latin America and Asia Pacific market contributors to the said market.

Key Developments in the Cast Films Market



In December 2018, UFlex Ltd. acquired Flex Chemicals. This strategic move helped the organization to diversify its working profile.

In July 2019, Berry Global, Inc. acquired RPC Group Plc. This helped the organization to lead the plastic and recycled packaging product market.

In March 2022, Brookfield invested US $ 263 million in Jindal Poly Films. It helped the organization to boost the cast film production.

Competitive Landscape



Various organizations clutter the competitive landscape of the global cast films market.

Berry Global, Inc. is one of these key players operating in a highly diverse landscape. It offers various plastic tubs, bottles, and other plastic products.

Further, UFlex Ltd. offers flexible packaging solutions. Moreover, it produces a wide range of flexible laminates and hygiene films. It has gained a decisive edge in injection-molding products.

Lastly, Jindal Poly Films Limited is profoundly manufacturing PET films, BOPP films, metalized films, etc. It also produces non-tearable paper.

Key Players



UFlex Ltd.

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Berry Global, Inc.

Scientex Berhad

Winpak Ltd.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Amcor Plc

RKW Hyplast Nv

Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

Profol Kunststoffe GmbH

POLIFILM GmbH

Copol International Ltd.

Oben Holding Group S.A.C.

Market Segmentation



Material

Polyethylene

LDPE

LLDPE

Polypropylene

Polyamide

Others

Thickness

Up to 30 Micron

30-50 Micron

50-70 Micron

Above 70 Micron

Packaging Format

Pouches

Bags

Laminates

Wraps

Labels

Layer Type

Multi-Layer

Mono-Layer

End-use Industry

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

