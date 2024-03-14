IoT in Transportation Market Can Touch Approximately $495.57 Billion by 2030 | Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T Inc., IBM Corp

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT in transportation market size was valued at $83.25 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $495.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The rail segment is expected to experience significant growth in coming years as it reduced cost of sensors and enhanced robustness of IoT devices helped in implementation on great levels.

The Internet of Things (IoT) revolutionizes industries across the board, from automotive and transportation to manufacturing and retail. By connecting physical devices and vehicles, IoT facilitates remote monitoring and control, offering solutions that streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

In the transportation sector, IoT applications abound, spanning from traffic management and automobile telematics to reservation systems and security measures. Through device interconnectivity, IoT enables real-time monitoring, optimization of traffic flow, and implementation of robust security and surveillance systems.

Key drivers fueling the growth of the IoT in transportation market include increased internet penetration and the declining costs of powerful sensors and controllers. Additionally, the expansion of the information, communication, and technology (ICT) sector contributes to market growth, as IoT solutions become more accessible and integrated into existing infrastructure.

However, challenges such as inadequate internet infrastructure in developing nations present obstacles to market expansion. Despite this, the adoption of cloud computing and analytics offers promising opportunities for IoT in transportation, enabling data-driven decision-making and predictive maintenance strategies.

while hurdles exist, the IoT in transportation market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing connectivity, and the need for smarter, more efficient transportation solutions.

On the basis of region, the IoT in transportation industry was dominated by North America in 2020, owing to growth in demand for real-time weather management and increase in demand for performance optimization. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth at the highest rate, owing to high population base and presence of catastrophe-prone regions in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia.

Key players operating in the global IoT in transportation industry include Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T Inc., Garmin International Inc., IBM Corp., Denso Corp., Thales Group, General Electric, Verizon Communications Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and TomTom N.V.

