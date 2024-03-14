Growing Maternity Needs Drive Breast Pumps Market Growth, Predicted to Reach USD 890.73 million by 2030 | CAGR Of 4.6%

Breast Pumps Trends 2024

Breast pump is a mechanical device used by breastfeeding mothers to extract milk from their breasts. Breast pumps can be of two types manual & automated

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Breast Pumps Market by Product Type (Closed System Breast Pumps, Open System Breast Pumps), by Technology (Manual Breast Pumps, Electric Breast Pumps), by Application (Personal Use Pumps, Hospital Grade Pumps): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global Breast Pump Market Size was valued at USD 461.10 million in 2020 and is poised to Reach USD 890.73 million by 2030 witnessing a Growing CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Breast Pumps Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Breast Pumps Market and its growth potential in the future.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐞, 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐟𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:-

• Ameda, Inc.

• Medela AG.

• Pigeon Corporation.

• Philips

• Hygeia HMO

• Babybelle Asia Ltd.

• Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co. Ltd.

• Ardo medical AG

• Albert Manufacturing USA

• Willow Innovations, Inc.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:-

Based on product type, the open system breast pump segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global breast pumps market, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% by 2030, owing to their wide availability.

By technology, the electric breast pumps segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global breast pumps market share in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the rapid output and higher availability of single as well as double electric-based breast pumps. Moreover, the same segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.0% by 2030.

By region, North America, garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global breast pumps market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2%. This is due to the rise in infant population, the surge in awareness regarding the importance of breast milk, and increasing employment among the women.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the dental handpieces market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Breast Pumps Market opportunity.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the Breast Pumps Market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Breast Pumps Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

