Digital Pathology Market Size Expected To Reach $2.41 Billion By 2028

The Business Research Company’s Digital Pathology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $2.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Pathology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital pathology market size is predicted to reach $2.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%.

The growth in the digital pathology market is due to the increased prevalence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital pathology market share. Major players in the digital pathology market include Danaher Corporation, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, 3DHISTECH Ltd.

Digital Pathology Market Segments

• By Product: Scanners, Software, Storage And Communication Systems

• By Type: Human Pathology, Veterinary Pathology

• By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals And Reference Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutes

• By Application: Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Teleconsultation, Training And Education

• By Geography: The global digital pathology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital pathology is the process of the use of digital imaging for pathology procedures. Digital pathology equipment converts glass slides into high-resolution digital images by utilizing slide scanner hardware, software, and services. These images can be viewed, managed, and analyzed on a computer or mobile screen.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Digital Pathology Market Characteristics

3. Digital Pathology Market Trends And Strategies

4. Digital Pathology Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital Pathology Market Size And Growth

……

27. Digital Pathology Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Digital Pathology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

