NA Standing Committee to discuss seven draft laws during 31st session

VIETNAM, March 14 - HÀ NỘI The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is holding its 31st session from March 14-19, with a focus on scrutinising seven draft laws.

They include the draft Capital Law (amended), the draft Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Asset Auctions, the draft Law on Social Insurance (amended), the draft Law on Road Traffic, the draft Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, the draft Law on Defence and Security Industries and Industry Mobilisation, and the draft Law on Organisation of People's Courts (revised).

The NA Standing Committee will also review the legislature's ombudsman work report in February 2024, and organise question-and-answer activities.

Regarding decisions on important issues, it will consider and make decisions on the establishment of An Điền and An Tây wards in Bến Cát Township, and Bến Cát City in southern Bình Dương Province; and the establishment and arrangement of wards in Gò Công Township, and the establishment of Gò Công City in the Mekong Delta province of Tiền Giang.

At this session, the committee is scheduled to consider personnel work. VNS

