Consumer Cybersecurity Software: Future Outlook and Market Size Projected to reach $20.2 billion by 2032

Consumer Cybersecurity Software Market

Rise in adoption of IoT devices, advancements in AI technology, and growth in demand for automation are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the consumer cybersecurity software market size was valued at $7.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $20.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Consumer cybersecurity protects data, networks, computers, servers, mobile devices, and electronic systems against malicious incidents. It is often referred to as electronic information security or information technology security. The term applies to a variety of equipment, from business to mobile computing, and can be applied to many other devices.

In addition, as organizations increasingly rely on cloud services, consumer cybersecurity software is crucial for protecting cloud environments. Consumer cybersecurity software market analysis include continuous monitoring and analysis of cloud infrastructure, data traffic, and user activities to identify potential threats and adjust security measures accordingly. Hence, the consumer cybersecurity software market is driven by the need for intelligent and automated systems that can process and analyze vast amounts of data in real-time, enabling organizations to make informed security decisions and take actions By data-driven insights.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. ncrease in demand for consumer cybersecurity software and services in the on-premise deployment mode can be attributed to the growth of the market in several enterprises. However, the cloud segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, as cloud-based deployment model does not involve capital cost and requires low maintenance cost, which is normally preferred by small & medium enterprises. Thereby, driving the growth of the cloud-based consumer cybersecurity software market.

Based on region, North America attained the highest growth in 2022. The presence of prominent players has influenced the growth of the consumer cybersecurity software market in North America. Moreover, rise in government initiatives to strengthen security infrastructure across the region is further expected to drive the demand for consumer cybersecurity software solutions. However, MEA is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, owing to availability of cost-effective digital solutions and rise in the amount of data generation across organizations. In addition, the proliferation of advanced technologies escalates system safety and reduces delays in database operations.

In terms of device types, the segment dominated by smartphone security apps held the largest share of the consumer cybersecurity software market in 2022 and is projected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing demand for security solutions in smartphones, which is expected to fuel overall market advancements. However, the tablet security software segment is anticipated to demonstrate the most significant growth during the forecast period due to the increased integration of tablet security software among individuals.

The report delves into the analysis of growth opportunities, limitations, and trends within the consumer cybersecurity software market. It presents a thorough examination using Porter's five forces analysis, aiming to grasp the influence of various factors such as supplier bargaining power, competitive dynamics among rivals, the threat posed by new market entrants, the availability of substitutes, and the bargaining power of buyers on the consumer cybersecurity software market.

The consumer cybersecurity software industry has become deeply entrenched within diverse organizations due to the rising incidences of fraud, cyberattacks, and theft. Moreover, the adoption of consumer cybersecurity software by organizations aids in enhancing awareness, reinforcing "know your employee" (KYE) protocols through technological interventions, and preventing the surveillance of transactions. A report on Identity Theft and Credit Card Fraud Statistics published in November 2023 highlighted that instances of bank fraud concerning debit cards and electronic funds transfers surged by nearly 12% in 2022 compared to the previous year. This surge has prompted numerous financial institutions to adopt consumer cybersecurity software solutions extensively. Consequently, the adoption of consumer cybersecurity software solutions across various institutions propels the market's growth. Additionally, the market has witnessed a substantial upswing due to the increased demand for security services globally and the heightened utilization of digital services in sectors such as healthcare and manufacturing following the COVID-19 pandemic, further driving market expansion.

The market players operating in the consumer cybersecurity software industry are AVG Technologies, CyberArk Software Ltd., Fortinet, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Sophos Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies, and McAfee. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the consumer cybersecurity software market globally.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted several industries globally, owing to the spread of novel coronavirus has led to a surge in cyberattacks and security breaches as cybercriminals took advantage of the chaotic situation. It further caused increase in the demand for security services due to lockdown measures and transport restrictions imposed by national authorities, while enabling security providers to deliver crucial services. These measures directly impacted on the economy of the IT sector, with the partial or complete shutdown of businesses, particularly international services. However, with more people working remotely and increase in reliance on digital infrastructure, organizations witness heightened cybersecurity risks. This has driven the demand for consumer cybersecurity software industry that may quickly respond and adapt to emerging threats.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

