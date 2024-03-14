Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,473 in the last 365 days.

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of Cabinet meeting held on 13 March, 14 Mar

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will brief members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 13th March 2024.  

The media briefing will take place as follows:  

Date:              Thursday, 14 March 2024
Time:           11h30  
Venue:          Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town.  

Live Streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA  
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA   
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA  

Enquiries:
Nomonde Mnukwa - Acting Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 653 7485
 

You just read:

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of Cabinet meeting held on 13 March, 14 Mar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more