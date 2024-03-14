Submit Release
Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams signs declaration of cooperation with Algeria, 14 Mar

Minister of Small Business Development of the Republic of South Africa, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, will tomorrow, Thursday, 14 March 2024, sign a Declaration of Intent on co-operation with her Algerian counterpart, Minister M. Yacine El Mahdi Oualid, Minister of Knowledge Economy, Start-ups and Micro-Enterprises of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria. The intended areas of cooperation are in the fields of entrepreneurship and innovation.

The signing ceremony will take place on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress that is currently taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, where over a thousand entrepreneurs, delegates and leaders from a number of African countries are gathered to promote and strengthen entrepreneurship throughout the continent.

Details of the signing ceremony are as follows:

Date:        Thursday, 14 March 2024
Time:     10:00
Venue:     Cape Town International Convention Centre

Enquiries: 
Cornelius Monama 
Spokesperson: Ministry of Small Business Development 
Tel: 082 578 4063 
Email: cmonama@dsbd,gov.za / cmonama@gmail.com 
Twitter: @cmonama
 

