Minister Zizi Kodwa addresses session of Global Entrepreneurship Congress+ Africa (GEC+Africa), 14 Mar

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Mr Zizi Kodwa will deliver an address in a session of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress+ Africa (GEC+Africa) at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, on Thursday 14 March 2024.
 
GEC+Africa is an initiative of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) in partnership with the Department of Small Business Development. This congress sees over 1500 delegates from 43 African countries gather to explore ways to support and create an enabling environment for African entrepreneurs.
 
The Minister will address the session, The Business of Creation: Commercialising and Catalysing the Creative Industry. The Minister’s address will focus on fostering an environment where creative endeavours can thrive economically while maintaining their artistic integrity.
 
For media enquiries:
Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture
Email: LithaM@dsac.gov.za
Cell: +27 (0)64 802 3003
 
Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture
Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za
Cell: +27 (0) 72 172 8925

