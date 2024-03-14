Employment and Labour hosts Occupational Health Safety Explosives seminar in Gauteng, 13 to 14 Mar

The Department of Employment and Labour’s Inspection and Enforcement Services Branch (IES), operating under the Occupational Health and Safety Chief Directorate, is organizing a significant Explosives seminar in Boksburg, Gauteng. This event, scheduled from today 13 March to continue until 14 March 2024, marks a milestone as it represents the highest level of engagement with the explosives sector in over four years, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seminar is held under the theme: “The Age of Technology and Explosives”

The primary objective of this seminar is to engage stakeholders in in-depth discussions regarding legislative changes. These changes are anticipated with the forthcoming implementation of the new Explosives Regulations and the Radio Frequency Guidelines Document.

During the opening address, Phumudzo Maphaha, the Director and Senior Specialist of the Construction Explosives and Major Hazard Installation Directorate extended a warm welcome to all stakeholders. These stakeholders represent Government, Organized Business, and Organized Labour. Maphaha emphasized that the current safety and security environment in the country necessitates a reassessment of the existing legislation related to explosives.

He highlighted the lengthy journey since 2014, spanning a decade of dedicated work on amendments to the Explosives regulation. The new Explosives Regulations, which were initially introduced in 2014, were primarily driven by technological advancements in the manufacturing, storage, and transportation of explosives.

Despite extensive consultations during the regulation’s preparation, the final product remains both technically and safely crucial. Consequently, further participation is deemed essential. The required changes led to the development of an extensive technical guidelines document. This document aims to ensure compliance while adapting to the rapidly evolving operating environment.

Key Points:

External stakeholders must gain awareness of and understand the compliance and enforcement parameters.

Internal inspectors will undergo intensive training to familiarize themselves with these changes.

The anticipated promulgation of the explosives regulations is set to occur before the end of the second quarter of 2024. This seminar represents a significant step toward enhancing safety and security within the explosives sector.

The upcoming workshop, hosted by the Inspection and Enforcement Services Branch (IES), holds paramount significance. Its purpose is to provide essential guidance to multiple stakeholders regarding the application, interpretation, and enforcement of the new regulations. Furthermore, the workshop serves as a platform for fostering sector-specific commitment toward strengthening stakeholder engagement. The ultimate goal is to achieve zero harm within the explosives sector.

While this workshop represents a crucial step, it is acknowledged that ongoing engagement will be necessary throughout the year. The workshop alone cannot fully reach all stakeholders.

Maphaha emphasized the importance of revisiting existing legislation around explosives. The evolving safety and security environment in the country necessitates this re-evaluation.

The workshop specifically targeted 200 delegates from the explosives industry and represents a significant stride toward enhancing safety practices and fostering collaboration within the explosives sector.

The Department of Employment and Labour remains committed to raising awareness and stimulating dialogue on the critical need for resilient Occupational Health and Safety systems.

For media inquiries, kindly contact:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: Teboho.Thejane@labour.gov.za

