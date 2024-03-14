Submit Release
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi signs bilateral agreements with Lesotho, 14 Mar

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and the Minister of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs and Police, Mr Lebona Lephema will sign certain bilateral agreements on Thursday, 14 March 2024 following a series of meetings between the two Ministers, the last of which was held in Pretoria on Friday, 01 March 2024. 

The signing of the agreements follows the Inaugural Session of the South Africa-Lesotho Bi-National Commission (BNC) held in Pretoria on 28 September 2024.  

MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA ARE INVITED AS FOLLOWS: 

DATE: Thursday, 14 March 2024 
TIME:   12h00 
VENUE: Maseru Bridge Port of Entry (Bazzeratti Hall) 

Media enquiries:
Thabo Mokgola  (Spokesperson for the Minister of Home Affairs) 
Cell: 060 962 4982

