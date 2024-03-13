MPD Arrests Man for Northwest Attempted Robberies

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce a man has been arrested for two attempted robberies that occurred in Northwest.

Attempted Armed Robbery (Knife): On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at approximately 10:14 p.m., the suspects approached the victims in the 1900 block of 14 th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a knife and demanded the victims’ property. When the suspects were unable to obtain any property, they fled the scene. CCN: 24030585

Assault with Intent to Rob: On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at approximately 11:40 p.m., the suspect approached the victim, inside of an establishment, in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect patted the victim’s pockets and demanded their property. The victim fled and contacted MPD. The suspect fled the scene. CCN: 24030617

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 24-year-old William Armstead, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

The additional suspect, in connection to the Attempted Armed Robbery (Knife), was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the below photo:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.