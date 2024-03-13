MPD Arrests Man for a Northeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred in Northeast.

On January 11, 2024, at approximately 9:26 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, they located evidence of a shooting but no victim. Later, a victim was located at a local hospital seeking treatment for critical gunshot wound injuries.

On Friday, March 8, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27-year-old Marcus Martin of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill.

CCN: 24005750