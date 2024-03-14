Acclaimed Author Leslie Kain Unveils "What Lies Buried," the Highly Anticipated Sequel to "Secrets in the Mirror"

Dive into a world of intrigue, deception, and self-discovery in Leslie Kain's latest psychological thriller.

This worthy sequel promises a deep journey through the tangled webs of family secrets, the human psyche, and the unyielding strength needed to reinvent oneself and overcome.” — AMERICANWRITINGAWARDS.COM

UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the highly anticipated sequel to Leslie Kain's gripping debut novel, "Secrets In the Mirror," readers are plunged deeper into the tumultuous world of protagonist Gavin DiMasi in "What Lies Buried." As Gavin grapples with the aftermath of his traumatic past and the recent loss of his twin brother to suicide, the narrative unfolds with raw intensity. Returning to Boston to settle his family's estate, Gavin inadvertently unearths long-buried secrets, triggering his C-PTSD and sending him spiraling into darkness. Amidst Gavin's escalating disorder, his wife Katie emerges as a beacon of strength and resilience, embarking on a mission to rescue her husband, salvage their marriage, and shield their child from the ominous shadows of the Boston Mob.

Leslie Kain masterfully brings Katie's internal struggles to the forefront, showcasing a profound depth in her writing. What initially began as Gavin's uphill battle evolves into a narrative that shines a spotlight on Katie's journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

With past careers in Psychology and Government Intelligence, Leslie Kain writes ‘Psychological Fiction With Heart’ ― about flawed people whose greatest barriers to happiness lie within them. Leslie Kain's journey from childhood dreams to literary success is nothing short of remarkable. From penning fantasies and poems in her youth to embarking on a cross-country adventure at the tender age of fifteen, Kain's passion for storytelling has been a constant force in her life. Despite pursuing careers in psychology, Government Intelligence, and nonprofits, Kain's creative spirit never waned, ultimately leading her to explore the realm of fiction during fleeting moments above the clouds. Her foray into short stories quickly garnered attention, with her works featured in prestigious literary journals and anthologies.

With her debut novel, "Secrets In The Mirror," published to critical acclaim by Atmosphere Press in 2022, Kain solidified her place as a talented storyteller. The novel has since been recognized with numerous awards, showcasing Kain's prowess in crafting narratives rich with depth and emotion. Now, with the highly anticipated sequel, "What Lies Buried," set for release in May 2024 by Atmosphere, readers eagerly await the next chapter in Kain's captivating saga.

A member of the Women's Fiction Writers Association (WFWA), Kain continues to make waves in the literary world. Her recent contribution to the anthology "A Million Ways: Stories of Motherhood" further highlights her ability to delve into the complexities of human emotion and relationships. Drawing upon her background in psychology and her academic achievements from Wellesley College and Boston University, Kain intricately weaves tales of inner conflict and emotional transformation that resonate with readers on a profound level.

Currently residing in Mexico with her husband and beloved cat Sheba, Kain invites readers to join her on her literary journey through her website https://lesliekain-psychfiction.com, where she shares insights into her writing process and upcoming projects.

Events and Publicity:

April 2, 2024: Discussion regarding the best available options for marketing your new book, with Lainey Cameron (author of The Exit Strategy), an event of the Publishing Sala, at Biblioteca in San Miguel de Allende

May 14 2024: Book Launch party for What Lies Buried, Live in Mexico, zoomed to U.S. (announcements on social media)