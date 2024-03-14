Beacon Market is projected to surpass US$11.219 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 21.01%
The beacon market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.01% from US$2.952 billion in 2022 to US$11.219 billion by 2029.
The beacon market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.01% from US$2.952 billion in 2022 to US$11.219 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the beacon market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.01% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$11.219 billion by 2029.
Beacons are tiny, low-cost devices that transmit Bluetooth low-energy signals or Bluetooth smart signals via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Compatible mobile apps may listen for signals from surrounding beacons and initiate a sequence of events, such as delivering a promotional notice, video, URL form, and others, through the app.
Beacon technology is extensively employed in various industries, including retail, healthcare, travel, and education, because of its high accuracy, low battery consumption, and absence of internet connection.
Bluetooth smart technology, loop technology, and artificial intelligence-based over-the-air (OTA) technology are among the key industry developments that businesses rapidly use to improve their market position.
The prevalence of modern communication technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, and RFID is driving the growth of the beacon industry. The need for beacon-enabled devices in industries such as transportation, logistics, and entertainment is predicted to rise. Bluetooth technology is a crucial enabler of the global beacon market, and the attention of big organizations on it is also helping to drive its growth.
For example, in June 2022, InPlay, the creator of the ultra-low-cost, low-power, Bluetooth sensor NanoBeacon system-on-chip (SoC) technology, and Powercast Corporation, the pioneer in radio-frequency (RF)-based over-the-air wireless power technology, have joined forces to create a platform for designing long-range, wireless, battery-free, and maintenance-free Internet of Things (IoT) sensor systems that can be readily deployed for monitoring in the retail, medical, warehousing, and industrial IoT.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the global beacon market during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2023 PYREG, Verve Group, an advertising technology ecosystem, selected Cedara as its worldwide sustainability partner. Cedara will help Verve Group complete a global contract with MGI to assess emissions across all business divisions and offices, including remote workers. Verve Group prioritizes sustainability, and with Cedara's guidance, the firm hopes to show more efficient energy generation.
The global beacon market, based on different technology is categorized into- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ultrasound, and others. Bluetooth beacons use Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to send signals to adjacent devices, allowing for proximity-based interactions and location-based services. They are often utilized in a variety of sectors, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, and transportation.
Wi-Fi beacons employ Wi-Fi technology to broadcast signals and connect to adjacent devices, providing greater range and quicker data transmission than Bluetooth beacons. They are utilized for interior navigation, asset tracking, and marketing analytics.
Ultrasound beacons, which produce ultrasonic waves that are recognized by suitable devices, are used in indoor positioning systems, museums, theme parks, and smart buildings to track precise locations.
The global beacon market, based on the end-user industry is categorized into- retail, hospitality, healthcare, BFSI, and others. Beacons are widely utilized in retail contexts to increase consumer interaction, give personalized offers and promotions, provide interior navigation, and collect data on foot traffic and customer behavior within stores.
Beacons are utilized in both hospitality and healthcare to improve visitor experiences, provide location-based services, send proximity-based notifications, and gather data on client satisfaction. Beacons are used in healthcare for asset tracking, patient monitoring, staff management, navigation, adherence to safety protocols, and communication between patients and carers.
In the BFSI industry, beacons are used for proximity marketing, interior navigation in bank branches, improving customer experiences in branches and ATMs, and increasing security through location-based authentication and fraud prevention.
North America is experiencing a surge in the beacon market due to various factors. Beacons are crucial for proximity marketing in retail, offering tailored incentives and improving shopping experiences. The real-time location-based information provided by beacons is driven by the need for seamless indoor navigation and way-finding in locations like airports and retail malls.
Beacons are increasingly utilized in various sectors, including parking control, urban planning, and public transit, due to the growing interest in IoT and smart city development. They are also integrated with wearables and mobile apps to enhance user engagement and operational effectiveness in healthcare institutions.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global beacon market that have been covered are BlueCats, Estimote, Inc., Glimworm Beacons, Gimbal, Inc. (The Mobile Majority), Kontakt, Signal360, Kartographers Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Verve Wireless, Inc. (Media and Games Invest), G24 Power, Ltd., and MokoSmart.
The market analytics report segments the global beacon market using the following criteria:
• By Technology
o Bluetooth
o Wi-Fi
o Ultrasound
o Others
• By End-User Industry
o Retail
o Hospitality
o Healthcare
o BFSI
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Japan
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• BlueCats
• Estimote, Inc.
• Glimworm Beacons
• Gimbal, Inc. (The Mobile Majority)
• Kontakt
• Signal360
• Kartographers Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
• Verve Wireless, Inc. (Media and Games Invest)
• G24 Power, Ltd.
• MokoSmart
