Plant-Based Baby Care Products Market 2024 is Expected to Experience Significant Growth By 2031

Plant based baby care products market

Plant-based baby care products market size was valued at $24.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $80.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.9%

DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Plant-based Baby Care Products Market,” The plant-based baby care products market size was valued at $24.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $80.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031.

There is a rapid increase in demand for baby care products in the United States as a result of the proliferation of concerns about the safety and wellness of infants. More parents are searching for clean, moisture-based options like wipes and lotions to prevent skin infections and treat diaper rashes. Thus, people are increasingly buying baby care products, such as body washes, diaper creams, and baby wipes, which are made from plant-based and organic ingredients

According to the perspective of top-level CXOs, marketing and promotion are the key factors for the growth of the plant based baby care products market. Numerous companies under different brands in the market offer baby foods and baby personal care products. R&D activities and innovations for improving the flavors of baby food and ingredients of the plant based baby personal care products has helped companies to increase their overall sale of plant based care products in the market.



The growth of baby food is highly dependent on the innovation and awareness among the consumers to provide complete nutrition to their child. Demand of baby foods is higher in the emerging countries, as they are equally growing in terms of money and population. However, in case of the plant based baby care products, developed regions such as North America and Europe have acquired major share owing high spending capacity and increased awareness regarding the benefits of the plant based products.

Market players have a lot of opportunity in the market for plant-based baby care products. The market has grown as a result of improving baby hygiene practices, rising birth rates, and a surge in the number of working women. A lot of big businesses, such as Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., try to limit the quantity of chemicals in their baby powder and shampoos. Major competitors in the market are developing a range of innovative tactics to raise awareness of the benefits of infant toiletries and foster market growth. Due to their hectic schedules, people now use baby formula and prepared baby food. The increase in instances of moms having difficulty nursing their children has also contributed to the acceptance of plant-based baby food products.

The food and beverages segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the food and beverages segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global plant-based baby care products market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. An increase in the number of working mothers and a quick shift toward convenience foods is pushing up the demand for natural and plant-based baby food. However, the hair care segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.0% from 2022 to 2031.For those with sensitive skin or those who are allergic to particular chemicals, there is a specific type of baby shampoo called baby hair shampoo. Baby conditioner can be used to hydrate a baby's sensitive skin and soften the skin of babies whose scalps are dry or flaky.

The toddler segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on age, the toddler segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global plant-based baby care products market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Toddlers are more adoptable for the use of shampoos, soaps and any other kind of personal care products thus, it is likely to boost the demand for baby personal care products. However, the newborn segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.4% from 2022 to 2031.Parents are seeking options that are gentle on their baby's skin. This is anticipated to open new opportunities for the plant based baby care products manufacturers. Moreover, companies are investing in R&D for developing baby care products including skin care, hair care and food and beverages for infants and pre-mature babies.

The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the global plant-based baby care products market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to the availability of broad range of consumer goods and food and beverages including baby care products under a single roof, ample parking space and convenient operation timings. However, the specialty stores segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. Specialty stores provide high service quality and detail product specification & expert guidance for baby care products to consumers, which boost the sale of these products.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global plant-based baby care products market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to rise in need for plant-based baby care products due to infants' greater sensitivity to other chemical-based baby care products. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031. This region experiences

Leading Market Players: -

Chicco

Green People

Gaia Skin Natural

Nuby

HiPP Gmbh & Co.

Vertrieb KG

Biotropic Cosmetic

Krauter Healthcare Ltd

Baby Mantra

Made4baby

Himalaya Herbals

