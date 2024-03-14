Artificial Intelligence (AI) Processor Market is anticipated to surpass US$23.181 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 17.47%
The artificial intelligence (AI) processor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.47% from US$7.509 billion in 2022 to US$23.181 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the artificial intelligence (AI) processor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.47% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$23.181 billion by 2029.
An AI processor is a dedicated computer chip created to enhance and streamline operations related to artificial intelligence (AI). It effectively manages computations required for activities such as machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing, leading to a substantial enhancement in performance when compared to conventional processors. AI processors such as Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) are utilized in professional settings and gaming to enhance the performance of computers. The increasing adoption for AI applications is the primary driving force behind market growth. For instance, in July 2023 Amazon Web Services (AWS) introduced HealthScribe, a cutting-edge AI-powered service that automatically creates clinical documentation. By employing a unified Application Programming Interface (API), it is able to produce transcripts, extract medical information, and generate summaries of conversations between doctors and patients for Electronic Health Records (EHRs).
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, thereby increasing the AI processor market growth. For instance, in February 2024, Intel launched a range of new offerings including network and edge AI solutions, Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, and the AI Personal Computers (PC’s). In February 2024, Nokia partnered with NVIDIA to innovate the future of AI-enabled radio access network (RAN) solutions. The collaboration strengthened Nokia's anyRAN strategy, to establish AI as a key element in reshaping the telecommunications network industry.
The AI processor market, based on type is segmented into four main categories namely graphic processing unit (GPU), application specific integrated circuit (ASIC), field programmable gate array (FPGA) and others. The Application-Specific Integrated Circuits demonstrate exceptional capabilities in two crucial aspects and those are performance and efficiency. By focusing on a particular task, they deliver unparalleled performance and optimize energy consumption more effectively than alternative choices.
The AI processor market, based on industry vertical is segmented into five main categories namely banking financial services, and insurance BFSI, information technology and telecom, healthcare, retail, others. The information technology and telecom sector is expected to account for significant share owing to the favorable investments and initiatives to deploy AI in to automate many IT operational processes.
North America is anticipated to account for a significant share of the AI processor market due to strong collaboration and investment to bolster AI processor production, growing technological advancements in AI processor coupled with increasing demand for AI chipsets. For instance, in August 2023 Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have announced their plans to invest a combined total of USD 50 million in Tenstorrent's latest funding round. The significant investment positions the Group as the primary investor in the funding round, which amounts to a total of USD 100 million. The purpose of this investment is to expedite Tenstorrent's advancement in the design and development of AI chipsets, as well as its machine learning (ML) software roadmap.
The research includes coverage of Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., MediaTek Inc., SAMSUNG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, IBM, LG Electronics are significant market players in the AI processor market.
The market analytics report segments the Artificial Intelligence (AI) processors market as follows:
• By Type
o Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
o Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
o Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
o Others
• By Industry Vertical
o Banking Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
o IT and Telecom
o Healthcare
o Retail
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Apple Inc.
• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
• MediaTek Inc.
• SAMSUNG
• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
• Intel Corporation
• NVIDIA Corporation
• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc
• IBM
• LG Electronics
