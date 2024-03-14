Left Two Lanes on Southbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Beginning Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Page Content

The left two lanes will be closed on southbound Interstate 81 between mile marker 17 and mile marker 14, in Berkeley County, from 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024, to 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2024, to allow for pavement repairs. This work is being performed at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​