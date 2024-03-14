Optical Sorter Market is estimated to reach US$6.475 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.16%
The optical sorter market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.16% from US$3.507 billion in 2022 to US$6.475 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the optical sorter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.16% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$6.475 billion by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the optical sorter market during the forecasted period is the growing amount of automation in the industries to increase productivity and provide a huge amount of product units in the market in less time. This optical sorter can sort products based on various categories automatically by several dedicated systems.
Another factor that boosts the sales of optical sorters in the market is the rising need in the food industry to reduce the time taken for processing procedures and length of delivery. The market is also experiencing a rise because of the strict government regulations regarding food security along with the increased labor costs associated with these regulations, this will continue to contribute to the market growth of optical sorters during the forecast period.
The optical sorter market, by product, is divided into three types- MIR Sorter, NIR Sorters, and RGB Color Sorters. MIR optical sorter uses numerous bands of infrared to detect to remove the highest level of foreign material and other rejects that color and shape may not detect. Therefore, with all these different types of products available for optical sorters the market is anticipated to propel during the forecast period.
The optical sorter market, by platform, is divided into four types- belt, freefall, lane, and hybrid. The belt sorter is preferred for higher capacity applications such as vegetable and potato products before canning, freezing, or drying. Also, the freefall sorters inspect the product in-air during the freefall. So, with these different platforms to use for sorting the market is expected to grow in the future.
The optical sorter market, by industry vertical, is divided into five types- food & beverage, mining, recycling, pharmaceutical, and tobacco. Every industry vertical has its use for this optical sorter. For instance, in the food and beverage industry, they need to use this to separate any spoiled food items, or else the food prepared with spoiled food items will affect customers' health. Therefore, with various industry verticals that can use this optical sorter, the market is predicted to grow in the forecast period.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the optical sorter market during the forecasted period due to the region's strong emphasis on quality control and food safety coupled with the rise in the food and beverage industry in the region. They identify and remove impurities and faulty goods. Also, for environmental consciousness the recycling programs have encouraged the installation of optical sorters in recycling facilities and companies are looking for innovative solutions that will fuel the optical sorter market expansion in the North American region.
The research includes several key players from the optical sorter market, such as Tomra, Binder+Co AG, Greefa, NATIONAL RECOVERY TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, Raytec Vision S.p.A., CP Manufacturing, Inc, Sesotec GmbH, Buhler AG, Steinert GmbH, and Duravant.
The market analytics report segments the Optical sorter market using the following criteria:
• By Product:
o MIR Sorter
o NIR Sorters
o RGB Color Sorters
o Others
• By Platform:
o Belt
o Freefall
o Lane
o Hybrid
• By Industry Vertical:
o Food & Beverage
o Mining
o Recycling
o Pharmaceutical
o Tobacco
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
• Others
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Japan
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Tomra
• Binder+Co AG
• Greefa
• NATIONAL RECOVERY TECHNOLOGIES, LLC
• Raytec Vision S.p.A.
• CP Manufacturing, Inc
• Sesotec GmbH
• Buhler AG
• Steinert GmbH
• Duravant
