Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,472 in the last 365 days.

BF Labs' 'Covenant Child' 3rd Zealy Ranker Event Started

SEOUL, KOREA, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BF Labs' P2E (Play to Earn) idle game 'Covenant Child' announced starting of the third Zealy Ranker Event, following the successful conclusion of the first and second Zealy events.


The event will run for about a month, until the 5th of next month, and rankings will be determined by the results of various missions. The previous Zealy events have given many participants the opportunity to kill two birds with one stone, as they feel like they're playing a game during participate in the event, while also earning generous rewards.

The missions for the third Zealy Ranker Event include activities such as following Twitter, uploading an in-game screenshot, verifying a YouTube subscription screenshot, and the quiz related to Covenant Child. Users can get hints for the quiz by playing the game and engaging with the community.

The event rewards are also not to be missed, and users will be rewarded with rich rewards depending on their ranking. This event, which is already in its third event, is expected to be just as popular as the first and second events.

'Covenant Child' said that it will continue to open many events for users to enjoy and lay the groundwork for users to earn coins through various events, which is the advantage of P2E (Play to Earn), not just by playing the game.

More details can be found through Covenant Child's official Medium and Discord.

Social Links

Medium: https://medium.com/covenant-child

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CovenantChild_O

Discord: https://discord.gg/wEKHUrCe

Telegram: https://t.me/CovenantChild_Global

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CovenantChildOfficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJXE6umB_n9bNNHsRsUgsg

Media Contact

Brand: Covenant Labs CO., LTD.

Contact: Team manager

E-mail: support@covenantlabs.io

Website: https://covenantchild.game/

SOURCE: Covenant Labs CO., LTD.


You just read:

BF Labs' 'Covenant Child' 3rd Zealy Ranker Event Started

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more