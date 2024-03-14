PHILIPPINES, March 14 - Press Release

March 14, 2024 Robin Bill Seeks to Penalize Gambling-Related Content Online A bill by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla seeks to prevent the spread of gambling especially among the youth, by penalizing the publication and promotion of gambling-related content online and on social media. In Senate Bill 2602, Padilla noted gambling has been linked to addiction, criminal activities, and even social issues "that destroy the moral fiber of our nation." "Considering the evolving landscape of social media platforms, this representation has been apprised of the availability of online user-generated content relating to gambling that demonstrates, promotes and provides instructions on betting or staking to the general public," he said. "In this regard, this representation proposes the prohibition of online publication of materials that instruct or demonstrate gambling, commentaries and advertisements that promote awareness of gambling activities," he added. Padilla, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, noted his bill aims to "lessen, if not all eliminate, the exposure and impact of gambling to the general public, especially the youth." Under the bill, the Department of Justice shall issue a disabling order to restrict or block access to online content promoting gambling, with notice to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to monitor compliance. Service providers must comply with the disabling orders within 48 hours of the issuance of the orders. Those found publishing or promoting gambling materials online will be penalized with a jail term for up to one year; or a fine of up to to P500,000. If the offender linked the prohibited content to an online gambling site or received commissions from publishing the content, he or she faces up to three years in jail and a P500,000 fine. Bill ni Robin, Paparusahan ang Paglabas ng Gambling-Related Content Online Balak pigilan ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang paglaganap ng pagsusugal lalo na sa kabataan, sa pamamagitan ng panukalang batas na papataw ng parusa sa paglathala at pagsulong nito sa internet at social media. Sa Senate Bill 2602, ipinunto ni Padilla na naiugnay ang pagsusugal sa maraming problema tulad ng adiksyon, krimen, at "social issues" na maaaring sumira sa "moral fiber" ng bayan. "Considering the evolving landscape of social media platforms, this representation has been apprised of the availability of online user-generated content relating to gambling that demonstrates, promotes and provides instructions on betting or staking to the general public," aniya. "In this regard, this representation proposes the prohibition of online publication of materials that instruct or demonstrate gambling, commentaries and advertisements that promote awareness of gambling activities," dagdag niya. Ani Padilla, na tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, layunin ng panukala niya ang bawasan ang pagkakalantad ng pagsusugal lalo sa kabataan. Sa kanyang panukalang batas, maglalabas ang Department of Justice ng disabling order para harangan ang online content na sumusulong sa pagsusugal. Inaatasan ang Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) at National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) na mag-monitor ang pagsunod sa utos ng DOJ. Kailangang sumunod sa utos ang service providers sa loob ng 48 oras ng pag-isyu ng utos. Ang mga naglathala o nagsulong ng gambling materials online ay makukulong ng hanggang isang taon; o mumultahin ng hanggang P500,000. Kung ang materyales ay naidugtong sa online gambling site, o kung ang gumawa nito ay nakatanggap ng komisyon para ilathala ang materyales, maaari siyang makulong ng hanggang tatlong taon o magkaroon ng multa ng hanggang P500,000.