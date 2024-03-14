Gatchalian: Delivery of public services to improve as Senate OKs creation of Negros Island Region

Senator Win Gatchalian said the delivery of frontline government services on Negros Island will improve substantially as the Senate approved on third and final reading a proposed measure providing for the creation of the Negros Island Region (NIR).

"Once enacted into law, the measure will streamline government services as the provinces in the region would be able to optimize their service processes and reduce costs for the benefit of the residents of the region," Gatchalian said, a co-author of the proposed measure.

The proposed Negros Island Region will be composed of the provinces of Negros Occidental, including the City of Bacolod, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.

Under the existing setup, residents of Negros Occidental have to travel to Iloilo to apply for their identification cards, certificates, or permits while those from Negros Oriental have to go to Cebu for the same purpose.

"This measure will boost local autonomy by enhancing administrative decentralization, thereby speeding up the economic, cultural, and social progress of the region," he added.

The amount needed for the implementation of this Act shall be included in the annual General Appropriations Act.

Gatchalian: Paghahatid ng serbisyo publiko bubuti sa pagtatatag ng Negros Island Region

Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na ang paghahatid ng mga frontline na serbisyo ng gobyerno sa Negros Island ay bubuti nang malaki kasunod ng pag-apruba ng Senado sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ng panukalang nagtatakda para sa paglikha ng Negros Island Region (NIR).

"Kapag naisabatas na, ang panukala ay mag-streamline ng mga serbisyo sa gobyerno dahil palalakasin ng mga lalawigan sa rehiyon ang kanilang mga proseso ng serbisyo at mababawasan ang mga gastos para sa kapakinabangan ng mga residente ng rehiyon," sabi ni Gatchalian, co-author ng naturang panukala.

Ang panukalang Negros Island Region ay bubuuin ng mga lalawigan ng Negros Occidental, kabilang ang lungsod ng Bacolod, Negros Oriental, at Siquijor.

Sa ilalim ng umiiral na setup, ang mga residente ng Negros Occidental ay kailangan pang pumunta sa Iloilo para mag-apply ng kanilang mga identification cards, certificates, o permits habang ang mga taga-Negros Oriental ay kailangan ding pumunta pa sa Cebu para sa parehong proseso.

"Ang panukalang ito ay magpapalakas ng lokal na awtonomiya sa pamamagitan ng pagpapahusay ng administrative decentralization na siyang magpapabilis sa takbo ng ekonomiya, kultura, at pag-unlad ng buong rehiyon," dagdag niya.

Ang pondong gugugulin sa pagpapatupad ng batas na ito ay isasama sa taunang General Appropriations Act.