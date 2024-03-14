PHILIPPINES, March 14 - Press Release

March 14, 2024 Bong Go to job-seekers: help fill vacancies in Malasakit Centers, help gov't bring medical aid closer to Filipinos Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, during the public hearing of the Senate Committee on Health he presided on Tuesday, March 12, urged job-seeking Filipinos to help government bring medical assistance programs closer to poor and indigent patients through the Malasakit Centers. This is after he raised concerns on the lack of personnel from partner agencies which was due to vacancies according to agency representatives present in the hearing. Established under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors, Malasakit Centers streamline access to medical and financial assistance for indigent patients. They achieve this by consolidating services from the Department of Health (DOH), the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). During the hearing, Go, chairperson of the Committee on Health, questioned the adequacy of staffing from the agencies in these centers, particularly highlighting the critical shortages that hamper the Malasakit centers' operations. "Meron akong tanong kay (DOH Malasakit Program Office) Director Girlie Veloso... ilan po bang Malasakit Centers ang meron ngayon at ilan po ba personnel ng PCSO, PhilHealth? Kumpleto ba? At ang DOH?" Go asked, pointing out the importance of complete staffing for the efficient functioning of these centers. Director Girlie Veloso from the Malasakit Program Office of the DOH stated that there are already 161 established Malasakit Centers. She also provided an update on the staffing status of Malasakit Centers nationwide per agency. As of January, before the opening of two recent centers, only 96 PCSO representatives were stationed across 159 Malasakit Centers, leaving 63 centers without PCSO personnel. Additionally, the DSWD has deployed 136 representatives to these centers, while PhilHealth has contributed 106 representatives out of 159 centers. Meanwhile, after Go criticized the PCSO for prioritizing lottery operations over fulfilling its role in the Malasakit Centers in accordance with the law, PCSO Assistant General Manager Larry Cedro assured full transparency in their operations and committed to fill in the gaps in Malasakit Centers. "Tanong ko lang po, sir. Kung meron pang kulang na 63 na personnel ang PCSO, bakit po?" Go asked, highlighting the gap in personnel that hampers the centers' ability to deliver their intended services fully. In response to staffing challenges, Cedro acknowledged the shortfall. He outlined efforts to renew contracts and fill positions, noting that as of March, the total number of deployed personnel is 104 out of the target 161. He explained the challenges faced in staffing, including contract renewals and the reluctance of some applicants to continue with their deployment. Go then appealed to the Filipino people, urging those unemployed to consider applying for positions within the PCSO and other partner agencies that need to fill vacancies so they can have representatives in each Malasakit Center as provided by the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. "Nanawagan ako sa Pilipino, sa mga walang trabaho, mag-apply po kayo sa PCSO. Pera po ng taumbayan 'yan. So, kung walang trabaho, apply po kayo kay Sir Larry Cedro," Go said. "Alam n'yo ba na meron pong 4 million Filipinos na jobless? So, imposible naman... wala man lang mag-qualify out of 4 million Filipinos?," he added, reiterating that such vacancies are unacceptable given that many Filipinos are looking for employment. Go further illuminated the foundational inspiration behind the Malasakit Centers, recalling his observations of the plight of those seeking assistance. "Nakita ko sa Davao (City) noon, nakapila sa bangketa. Pumipila 5 a.m. po sa PCSO para humingi ng tulong. Hingi ng financial assistance, bibigyan ng limang libo 'yung pasyente. Pero 5 a.m. pa lang, nakapila na 'yan d'yan. Nagmamakaawa. Humingi ng tulong. Pera naman po ng taong bayan 'yan. Ibigay n'yo po kaagad," he shared. "Diyan ko po naisipan ang Malasakit Center. Kaya natin nilagay sa isang kwarto po, sa isang opisina sa loob ng hospital. 'Yung PhilHealth, PCSO, DOH at DSWD. Para hindi na sila lumabas at pumunta sa inyong mga opisina para humingi ng tulong. D'yan na po sa loob ng hospital," he stated. Go said that the initiative was legislated with his fellow lawmakers to alleviate the hardships Filipinos face in accessing medical and financial assistance, emphasizing that the funds available for these services belong to the people and should be readily accessible to them. "Kaya po natin ito isinabatas para huwag pahirapan ang mga kababayan natin. Pera naman po nila 'yan. Sa taong bayan po 'yan. Tulungan po natin sila. Nakikiusap po ko sa inyo sa PCSO," he said. Go pleaded for more diligent efforts in staffing these centers, saying, "Hanggang ngayon, 'di pa rin po naku-kumpleto. I'm begging you po, para na lang po sa mga mahirap nating kababayan." The hearing also delved into other partner agencies' contributions and staffing status in the Malasakit Centers, including the DSWD and PhilHealth. DSWD Assistant Bureau Director Edwin Morata assured the committee that all hospitals now have dedicated social workers, except for a few newly opened or under-construction facilities. Meanwhile, PhilHealth's representative, Dr. Clementine Bautista, addressed the issue of PhilHealth personnel in the Malasakit Centers. Bautista noted that there are 137 Malasakit personnel deployed across DOH Retained Hospitals and the Philippine General Hospital in Manila, working alongside additional PhilHealth CARES personnel to assist members with their concerns. Go concluded the hearing with a reminder of the Malasakit Centers' essential role in providing accessible medical and financial assistance to the poor, reinforcing his commitment to supporting and expanding the program. "In line with the (DOH) Secretary Ted (Herbosa)'s memo na wala pong matanggihan ng mga pasyente, lalung lalo na po 'yung mga mahirap...alam n'yo, minsan, 'yung ibang mga kababayan natin, umuuwi na lang, takot magpa-hospital, 'yung iba po ay nalalagutan na lang po ng hininga dahil sa takot po sa babayaran sa hospital," he remarked. Go was referring to the DOH Department Memorandum 2023-0235 issued by Herbosa, which mandates that all patients at Malasakit Centers receive the necessary services. "May memo naman po si Secretary Ted na wala pong uuwing luhaan, wala pong uuwing bigo dahil sa kahirapan... Para po 'yan sa mga mahirap nating kababayan... (sana) walang malalagutan ng hininga dahil sa kahirapan," he added. During the hearing, Go also discussed proposed local hospital measures, the Health Emergency Allowance for healthcare workers, and the Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients program of the DOH.