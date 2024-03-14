PHILIPPINES, March 14 - Press Release

March 14, 2024 Senate celebrates Team Philippines' glorious run at the 19th Asian Games as Bong Go underscores continuing commitment to sports dev't Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, the chairperson of the Committee on Sports, hailed the laudable achievements of the Philippine team at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8 last year. During his co-sponsorship speech on Wednesday, March 13, on Senate Resolution No. 825 commending and congratulating the members of the Philippine Team for their performance, Go, who personally attended the games to support the athletes, shared the nation's collective pride in the Filipino competitors. "As Chairman of the Committee on Sports, I stand before you with immense pride as we celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our Filipino athletes in the 19th Asian Games," said Go. "Filipino athletes have once again showcased their exceptional talents and unwavering determination as they competed with great determination, pushing their limits and displaying true sportsmanship throughout the Games," he added. The Philippine delegation concluded the games with an impressive haul of 18 medals: four golds, two silvers, and twelve bronzes. Among the notable victories was the historic win of the national basketball team, Gilas Pilipinas, who clinched the country's first men's basketball gold medal since 1962, triumphing over host China and Jordan in the knockout stages. "Our national basketball team, Gilas Pilipinas, captured the country's first men's basketball gold medal since 1962. Ibig sabihin po ay after 61 years, nanalo tayo ng gold muli sa Asian Games. This achievement was marked by their stunning victory over host China in the semifinals, followed by an impressive triumph against Jordan in the finals," Go said. Go also celebrated the achievements of Ernest John Obiena, who won the first gold for the Philippines in the pole vault, setting a new Asian Games record of 5.90 meters. "He emerged as the sole athlete to clear the 5.75-meter mark, thereby earning the gold medal and establishing a new Asian Games record of 5.90 meters," Go remarked. The prowess of Margarita 'Meggie' Ochoa and Annie Ramirez in Jiu-Jitsu was equally commendable, each securing a gold medal in their respective weight categories. "Their win has not only brought honor and glory to our nation but also became an inspiration to the youth and for the promotion of women empowerment. I also congratulate all our silver and bronze medalists," said Go. The senator highlighted the importance of sports in bridging gaps and bringing people together. He underscored the government's commitment to supporting sports development by investing in infrastructure, programs, and grassroots initiatives to nurture future talents. "Indeed, the hard work and sacrifices made by our athletes, coaches, and support staff have resulted in a remarkable achievement for our nation," he said. Go continued, "But beyond the medal count and rankings, what fills my heart with pride is the unbreakable Filipino spirit and the unity these games have fostered among our people. The Asian Games have served as a platform for our nation to unite, support our athletes, and celebrate our shared love for sports." "The camaraderie, sportsmanship, and unity displayed by our athletes and their fellow competitors have been remarkable, reminding us all of the power of sports to bridge gaps and bring people together," he added. In line with this, Go filed SBN 423, or the Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, to institutionalize a national platform for athletes, especially the youth, to showcase their talents if enacted into law. "Napaka-importante po nitong Philippine National Games, para po itong mini-Olympics. Every two years po itong gaganapin, at makikita natin na doon po madidiskubre ito pong mga atleta na nasa malalayong lugar, sa Mindanao, sa Visayas. Marami pong potential athletes doon," he said. "Kita n'yo ang mga professionals athletes natin ngayon, sila Fajardo, galing po yan sa Cebu, sa Visayas; at marami rin pong nanggaling po sa Mindanao. Importante po rito yung suporta ng gobyerno, importante rito suporta rin po ng ating mga private sector," Go added. Notably, the senator also mentioned the rehabilitation of the Rizal Memorial and PhilSports Complexes as a step towards enhancing sports facilities in the country. "As your Chairman of Committee on Sports, and the Vice-chairman of Finance, we also prioritized the rehabilitation of the Rizal Memorial Complex and PhilSports Complex. Nakita natin na may tulo na rin po," said Go. "We are also committed to supporting grassroots sports development to encourage our youth to engage in sports and hopefully be future medalists for our nation. We have already sponsored the Philippine National Games bill, and we hope to get the support of our colleagues to pass the measure," he added. Go was also the author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports in New Clark City, Tarlac. Acknowledging the support of his colleagues, particularly Senator Sonny Angara, Chairman of the Committee on Finance, and the Senate President, Migz Zubiri, Go highlighted the collective efforts in backing the athletes, especially in times of competitions like the FIBA World Cup and the Asian Games. With the support of fellow lawmakers, Senator Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, effectively advocated for an increased allocation of funds for the Philippine Sports Commission this year. This additional budget is intended to assist in the preparation, training, and participation of Filipino athletes in forthcoming sports events, as well as to execute efficient programs aimed at developing the talents of more young and aspiring athletes especially those in the grassroots. Concluding his speech, Go congratulated all the Filipino athletes for their exemplary performance, hoping their success would inspire future generations and attest to the formidable potential of the Filipino spirit.