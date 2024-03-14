PHILIPPINES, March 14 - Press Release

March 14, 2024 Cayetano: Bulacan Ecozone should be based on study, not opinion Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday emphasized that the establishment of the Bulacan Ecozone should be grounded on comprehensive studies as the Senate amends the bill following its veto by the President in 2023. "It's too big of a project and a bill to rush, and hindi tayo sigurado kung ano ang mangyayari, and you don't want this vetoed again," Cayetano said as he sought clarification in his interpellation in a Senate session with bill sponsor Senator Grace Poe on March 13, 2024. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 1, 2023 vetoed the Bulacan Economic Zone Act (BEZA) citing some of its provisions as posing "fiscal risks to the country" and infringing on the mandates of other agencies. Cayetano stressed the importance of comprehensive studies, including a cost-benefit analysis from the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), to ensure that the project is beneficial for the country, especially since the proposed economic zone is in close proximity to the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone (CFEZ). "We cannot say that the Bulacan Economic Zone will benefit the whole country without a study because Clark has about 35,000 hectares owned by the government. So between a private corporation, the airport city, and between Clark which has an international airport, we should [also] protect Clark" he said. Poe responded by saying that NEDA has failed to provide a comprehensive economic study until now, which she referred to as a "bottleneck" in the progress of the proposed economic zone. Cayetano then questioned the basis of the bill's vision of contributing to the economic growth of the country, especially in Bulacan, stating that scientific studies are more reliable than mere "guesswork." "On one hand, I'm really curious and excited for Bulacan to have a super economic zone. On the other hand, it's the first time na y'ung buong province will be part of an economic zone so I'm a little bit concerned about the feasibility and how it will work," he said. Asserting that he supports the development of Bulacan, the independent senator said he wants to ensure that the proposed Bulacan Ecozone is well-studied to ensure that public funds will benefit the province and the public. "I want Bulacan to develop. They have developed so much, especially with the expressways. The whole Bulacan province is a premier province," he said. "Ang simpleng tanong ko lang, kung walang study na scientific, [ibig sabihin] nanghuhula lang tayo. Ang problema ng Pilipinas, marami tayong shortcuts," he added. Cayetano: Pagtatayo ng Bulacan Ecozone, dapat base sa pag-aaral, hindi opinyon Binigyang-diin ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Lunes na ang pagtatayo ng Bulacan Ecozone ay dapat nakabatay sa mabusising pag-aaral dahil dumaan na ito sa veto ng Pangulo noong nakaraang taon. "It's too big of a project and a bill to rush, and hindi tayo sigurado kung ano ang mangyayari, and you don't want this vetoed again," wika ni Cayetano ng kanya itong talakayin sa Senate interpellation kasama ang bill sponsor na si Senator Grace Poe noong March 13, 2024. Tinanggihan ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. noong July 1, 2023 ang panukalang Bulacan Economic Zone Act (BEZA) at binanggit na ang ilan sa mga probisyon nito ay naglalagay ng mga panganib sa pananalapi sa bansa at lumalabag sa mga mandato ng iba pang ahensya. Binigyang-diin ni Cayetano ang kahalagahan ng komprehensibong pag-aaral, kabilang ang cost-benefit analysis mula sa National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), upang matiyak na ang proyekto ay kapaki-pakinabang para sa bansa, lalo na't ang proposed economic zone ay malapit sa Clark Freeport. at Special Economic Zone (CFEZ). "We cannot say that the Bulacan Economic Zone will benefit the whole country without a study because Clark has about 35,000 hectares owned by the government. So between a private corporation, the airport city, and between Clark which has an international airport, we should [also] protect Clark" wika niya. Sa tugon ni Poe, sinabi nitong hindi pa nakapagbibigay ang NEDA ng komprehensibong pag-aaral sa economic zone hanggang ngayon, at tinukoy itong "balakid" sa pag-usad ng panukala. Dahil dito, kinuwestiyon ni Cayetano ang batayan ng bisyon ng panukalang batas na makapag-ambag sa paglago ng ekonomiya ng bansa, at sinabing mas maasahan ang mga pag-aaral kaya sa "panghuhula" lamang. "On one hand, I'm really curious and excited for Bulacan to have a super economic zone. On the other hand, it's the first time na y'ung buong province will be part of an economic zone so I'm a little bit concerned about the feasibility and how it will work," wika niya. Sa kanyang paggiit ng suporta sa pag-unlad ng probinsya ng Bulacan, sinabi ng independent senador na nais niyang tiyakin na pinag-aaralang mabuti ang Bulacan Ecozone upang matiyak na ang pondo ng publiko ay makikinabang sa lalawigan at mamamayan. "I want Bulacan to develop. They have developed so much, especially with the expressways. The whole Bulacan province is a premier province," wika niya. "Ang simpleng tanong ko lang, kung walang study na scientific, [ibig sabihin] nanghuhula lang tayo. Ang problema ng Pilipinas, marami tayong shortcuts," dagdag niya.