Scott Suckow & Levi Giafaglione join the Dreams for Change Board of Directors
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dreams For Change, a San Diego-based non-profit organization that aims to tackle homelessness, recently announced two new additions to its Board of Directors.
Scott Suckow, an affiliated partner with VPI Strategies, joins the board, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise in alliance development, government relations, association management, and fund development. As a senior consultant for Perry Communications Group through VPI Strategies, he works with patient advocates to address policy issues impacting access to care and treatment. Additionally, Suckow provides executive management services to two regional nonprofit organizations: the Liver Coalition of San Diego and the Northeast Ohio Liver Alliance.
Levi Giafaglione was also appointed to the board, having served as a Community Engagement Manager at Lived Experience Advisors, a dedicated Housing Navigator for the downtown unsheltered population. With a background in homeless services, he specializes in TAY (Transition Aged Youth) care, LGBT inclusion, and individuals with serious mental illness. Levi's journey to becoming a Housing Navigator is rooted in his own personal experience of having faced homelessness at 19 after coming out as LGBT. He triumphed over six years of homelessness before getting housed and on to filling multiple roles for San Diego non-profits, such as USA, NAMI, SBCS, LEA, and UPLIFT. He also supported asylum seekers en route to their families' homes and explored real estate investing as a means to contribute to the solution.
"We are thrilled to welcome Scott and Levi to our Board of Directors," said Teresa Smith, CEO of Dreams For Change. "Their passion for helping those in need and extensive experience make them valuable additions to our team. We are excited to work with them to continue our mission of providing innovative solutions to addressing homelessness and poverty."
Suckow's expertise will be invaluable to Dreams For Change, particularly in expanding its programs and services to help families and individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty in the community. Meanwhile, Levi's unique perspective, experience, and dedication will also make him a valuable asset to the organization and the community it serves. As members of the Board of Directors, Suckow and Levi will work closely with the Dreams For Change team to develop strategies and programs that help alleviate homelessness in the San Diego community.
