LAW NEWS RELEASE – OHS Targeted Violence Prevention

DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

Ka ʻOihana Hoʻokō Kānāwai

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

JORDAN LOWE

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA RELEASE

March 13, 2024

The Hawai‘i Office of Homeland Security Announces First-in-the-Nation Implementation Plan for Targeted Violence Prevention

HONOLULU – The State of Hawai‘i Office of Homeland Security (OHS) is proud to announce the release of the Targeted Violence Prevention Strategy Implementation Plan. This comprehensive first-in-the-nation effort follows the 2022 release of the Hawaiʻi Targeted Violence Prevention Strategy, which is aimed at identifying and preventing acts of targeted violence within our communities.

“The completion of this implementation plan marks a significant achievement and step forward for the Hawai‘i Office of Homeland Security, our partner agencies, and our residents in keeping Hawai‘i safe,” said Frank Pace, OHS Administrator. “Through many months of collaborative engagement and planning, we have developed a realistic and achievable path to reducing targeted violence in our schools and throughout our community.”

Recognizing that targeted violence is a complex public health issue, requiring informed input from an array of voices, OHS collaborated with 25 lead and implementing partners, including federal, city, state, private, nonprofit, educational, and faith-based organizations. This initiative outlines specific activities across three key phases of targeted violence prevention efforts. In cooperation with the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3), the plan details the resources needed, the timeframe for activities, and the expected outcomes to equip Hawaiʻi’s communities with essential tools, training, and resources.

“The Department of Law Enforcement is committed to identifying and mitigating all threats against our communities; and ensuring a safer Hawaiʻi,” said Department of Law Enforcement Director Jordan Lowe.

To secure a safe environment for residents and visitors in the state, OHS intends to deploy and measure the goals within the TVP Implementation Plan over the next three years. Framed in a whole-of-community approach, the plan is designed to evolve as needs are identified in today’s rapidly changing threat landscape.

To view the TVP IP online, please visit this link . If you are interested in becoming a partner in preventing targeted violence in Hawaiʻi, send your e-mail to [email protected], or visit OHS online at law.hawaii.gov/ohs.

###

Media Contact:

Wayne Ibarra, Deputy Assistant Chief

Hawaiʻi Department of Law Enforcement

[email protected]

808-757-0500