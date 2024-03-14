Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // Resisting arrest, criminal no license

CASE#: 24B4001526

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland              

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 03/13/2024 at approximately 1755 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clarendon

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas Bourn

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

CHARGES: Resisting arrest, criminal no license

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 13, 2024, at approximately 1755 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop in Clarendon for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Nicholas Bourn (24). Bourn was found to  be criminally operating without a valid license. Bourn was ordered to step out of the vehicle where he could be placed under arrest. Bourn actively resisted arrest and was ultimately taken into custody. He was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/06/2024 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

