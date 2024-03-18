Digiarty Unveils Winxvideo AI Debut Giveaway and #hellospring Contest: Act Now for Exclusive Prizes

Winxvideo AI

Digiarty announces Winxvideo AI giveaway and #hellospring contest. Join this campaign to get a free license and win a DJI Air 3 or Midjourney annual membership.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software, the leading multimedia software company, is thrilled to announce the debut giveaway of Winxvideo AI, alongside the #hellospring contest. This exciting offer marks the first of its kind since Winxvideo AI's launch in December 2023.

Winxvideo AI stands as a remarkable tool utilizing AI technology to enhance the quality of both images and videos. Since its release, this product has generated significant market resonance, capturing the attention of users far and wide. Digiarty Software has initiated this campaign with the hope of extending the reach of this innovative tool and gain deeper insights into user preferences. By actively engaging with users and understanding their needs, Digiarty can continually refine Winxvideo AI, thus better serving users.

Don't miss out! This giveaway and contest campaign are valid through April 22, 2024, with a limited quantity of 10,000 copies available on a first-come-first-served basis. To participate, users can visit the following link: https://www.winxdvd.com/winxvideo-ai/enhance-video.htm

Highlights of the Campaign:

1. Get Licensed Copy of WinXvideo AI

Image and video quality often suffer from issues such as noise, blur, pixelation, and shake, particularly in challenging conditions like low light or unstable camera environments. To fix these issues, Digiarty is excited to offer users a licensed copy of WinXvideo AI.

Winxvideo AI is able to increase image and video resolution, stabilize shaky footage, boost frame rates, record screen and webcam, fine-tune footage with a variety of editing tools, convert and compress videos, and more. It is beneficial for both individuals and businesses.

For personal users: It empowers shutterbugs to enhance the resolution of older or highly compressed images and videos. And it can help vloggers and outdoor enthusiasts to stabilize shaky footage captured with handheld or action cameras. Additionally, users can leverage WinXvideo AI to edit, compress, or convert videos, allowing them to create high-quality home movies or stunning travel videos for sharing with friends and family on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and the like.

For businesses: WinXvideo AI provides essential tools to enhance product details by increasing resolution and reducing blur, thus improving website design and overall branding. Its batch processing capabilities further boost efficiency, allowing photographers and designers to handle large volumes of media content with ease. Moreover, WinXvideo AI enables businesses to add branded watermarks or logos to their videos, enhancing brand recognition and safeguarding intellectual property rights.

How to Get Winxvideo AI for Free

To obtain Winxvideo AI for free, simply input a valid email address on the Winxvideo AI Giveaway page. Once this is done, participants will receive the registration code and download link for Winxvideo AI 2.0.

The giveaway version grants access to all current features but excludes free upgrades to future versions. For free upgrades and technical support, consider purchasing the full version at a discounted price of $29.95 (originally $69.95).

2. Win Prizes from #hellospring Contest

After installing the Winxvideo AI giveaway version, users can utilize Winxvideo AI to enhance spring-themed photos, videos, or AI-generated images. They can then share their edited works on any social media platform and submit the share link on the contest page. Participants stand a chance to win a DJI Air 3 drone (1 winner) and Midjourney annual membership (5 winners).

About Digiarty Software Inc.

With more than 17 years of development, Digiarty has become a world-leading provider of personal and home-use video audio applications based on Windows and macOS. It has specialized in disc backup, video conversion/resizing, video/image enhancement, iPhone file management, and more, and engaged with over 180,000,00 satisfied users, spanning over 200 countries all over the world. Feel free to contact us.