Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,473 in the last 365 days.

BitRealms Secures Early-Stage Investment, Spearheading the Integration of Inscriptions in the Bitcoin Gaming Space

Singapore , March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitRealms, a trailblazer in open metaverse gaming powered by the Merlin Chain, focusing on the novel concept of inscriptions, has successfully completed its initial pre-seed funding phase, with Comma 3 Ventures leading the round. This investment round also saw significant contributions from Bitvalue Capital, Big Brain Holdings, Negentropy Capital, Bscstation, and Cogitent Ventures, marking the beginning of a groundbreaking chapter in gaming. By weaving inscriptions into unique gaming experiences, BitRealms is setting the stage for an enriched ecosystem.


With a launch date set for mid-March, BitRealms is on a mission to redefine the gaming landscape by bridging connections between gamers, game developers, Web3 initiatives, and community enthusiasts through equitable engagement. The platform's first game, Bit Treasure, is anticipated to kick off with an event for minting inscriptions, enabling participants to accrue in-game rewards and BRC-420 NFTs, which are key for forthcoming platform token airdrops. This initiative is a stride towards making gaming more inclusive, allowing every participant to share in the platform's growth and achievements.

As BitRealms gears up for its debut, it is poised to be a beacon of technological advancement, offering a gaming platform that prioritizes community, innovation, and cooperative engagement.

About BitRealms

BitRealms stands as a pioneering open metaverse and social gaming platform built on Merlin Chain, emphasizing a community-centric gaming experience through the use of inscriptions. For further information, visit bitrealms.ai.



Oliver Wang 
oliver@bitrealms.ai

You just read:

BitRealms Secures Early-Stage Investment, Spearheading the Integration of Inscriptions in the Bitcoin Gaming Space

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more